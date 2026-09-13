White Sox vs. Cardinals Lineup: Tristan Peters in RF? David Sandlin Time? More

After Saturday night's thrilling victory over the St. Louis Cardinals, the Chicago White Sox will look to win the series.

Game Info

Who: Chicago White Sox (76-72) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (73-76)

Where: Busch Stadium

When: 1:15 CT

Watch: CHSN

Listen: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM

Chicago White Sox Lineup

1. Sam Antonacci, LF

2. Kyle Teel, C

3. Miguel Vargas, 3B

4. Munetaka Murakami, 1B

5. Andrew Benintendi, DH

6. Tristan Peters, RF

7. Chase Meidroth, 2B

8. Colson Montgomery, SS

9. Brenton Doyle, CF

Will Venable will roll with practically the same lineup as Saturday. Sam Antonacci will lead off after reaching base three times in his last game. He is slashing .348/.444/.478 in his last seven games. Kyle Teel will bat second again after walking twice. Miguel Vargas will bat third amid a cold streak. In his last seven games, he is slashing .172/.226/.172 with 10 strikeouts in 29 at-bats.

Tristan Peters will be in right field, replacing Braden Montgomery. The rookie is slashing a mere .091/.259/.136 in his last seven games and will get some much-needed rest. Meanwhile, Colson Montgomery will bat eighth again, slashing .083/.241/.250 in his last seven contests. Strikeouts have been a major issue for Montgomery, with 14 in his last 24 at-bats. He has 205 strikeouts on the year, the most in the American League, and is 19th all-time on the single-season list. Brenton Doyle will get a rare start against a right-hander. In 29 games with the White Sox, Doyle is slashing .214/.214/.339 with two home runs.

St. Louis Cardinals Lineup

1. Bryan Torres, LF

2. Iván Herrera, C

3. Alec Burleson, 1B

4. Jordan Walker, RF

5. Leo Bernal, DH

6. Nolan Gorman, 3B

7. Thomas Saggese, SS

8. Nathan Church, CF

9. José Fermín, 2B

On The Mound...

Jun 7, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher David Sandlin (54) reacts after allowing a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago White Sox - David Sandlin, RHP

David Sandlin was called up on Sunday morning, with Tyler Schweitzer being optioned, and will start this one. In five games (three starts) with the White Sox, Sandlin has a 6.93 ERA. However, in his last two starts in Triple-A, Sandlin has allowed just one run in 12.2 innings with 20 strikeouts and two walks. He will look to have those types of outings with the major league team.

St. Louis Cardinals - Michael McGreevy, RHP

In 28 starts this year, Michael McGreevy has posted a 3.92 ERA in 154 innings. He is not a big strikeout pitcher (106 K's on the season) and has struggled to keep the ball on the ground. In his last seven starts, McGreevy has a 4.97 ERA. The White Sox will look to capitalize on a good outing off of him for a series win.