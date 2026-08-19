White Sox vs. Cubs Lineup: Another Bullpen Game? Can Montgomery Stay Hot? More

After another embarrassing walk-off win by the Chicago Cubs, the White Sox will attempt to salvage the series with another bad pitching situation.

Game Info

Who: Chicago White Sox (65-60) vs. Chicago Cubs (74-53)

Where: Wrigley Field

When: 1:20 CT

Watch: CHSN

Listen: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM

Chicago White Sox Lineup

1. Sam Antonacci, LF

2. Munetaka Murakami, 1B

3. Miguel Vargas, 3B

4. Andrew Benintendi, DH

5. Braden Montgomery, RF

6. Colson Montgomery, SS

7. Chase Meidroth, 2B

8. Tristan Peters, CF

9. Jake Rogers, C

Will Venable will roll with his usual lefty-heavy lineup for the series finale. It's the same order as Tuesday night, with one exception: Jake Rogers will be in for Drew Romo. While Rogers is definitely the better hitter of the two, he has yet to record a hit in a small sample size for the White Sox. Romo, in his last seven games, is improving with a .182/.217/.455 slash line.

Colson Montgomery is a player to watch in this game after a three-hit night. He has just one home run in August so far and could have a good matchup against Cubs starter Clay Holmes. Miguel Vargas has seen Holmes three times with a 1.167 OPS against him. Tristan Peters, after a two-hit game, is starting to come alive with a .429/.478/.714 slash line in his last seven games.

Chicago Cubs Lineup

1. Pete Crow-Armstrong, DH

2. Seiya Suzuki, RF

3. Alex Bregman, 3B

4. Michael Busch, 1B

5. Nico Hoerner, SS

6. Pedro Ramírez, 2B

7. Carson Kelly, C

8. Ian Happ, LF

9. Tyrone Taylor, CF

On The Mound...

Aug 5, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Sean Newcomb (15) pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago White Sox - Sean Newcomb, LHP

The White Sox will once again have a bullpen day, with Sean Newcomb opening. Newcomb has been one of the White Sox's most reliable relievers with a 2.51 ERA in 46 games (68 innings). Venable might be able to count on Newcomb to go multiple innings to help spell the rest of the bullpen. José Urquidy is likely to get the bulk of the innings on Wednesday. The White Sox will hope not to exhaust too much of the bullpen in this stretch.

Chicago Cubs - Clay Holmes, RHP

The Cubs will put out Clay Holmes for the series finale as they attempt to sweep. Holmes was a trade acquisition from the New York Mets at the trade deadline and has performed well in limited action with the Cubs. In his last start, he pitched 6.2 innings, giving up just one hit and one walk. The White Sox will have to score in bunches against Holmes to avoid an embarrassing sweep by their crosstown rival.