After winning 8-2 yesterday, the Chicago White Sox look to steal the series against the juggernaut Los Angeles Dodgers.

Game Info

Who: Chicago White Sox (37-31) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (44-26)

Where: Rate Field

When: 3:10 CT

Watch: CHSN

Listen: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM, 107.9 La Ley

Chicago White Sox Lineup

1. Sam Antonacci, LF

2. Miguel Vargas, 3B

3. Andrew Benintendi, DH

4. Colson Montgomery, SS

5. Braden Montgomery, RF

6. Chase Meidroth, 2B

7. Jacob Gonzalez, 1B

8. Tristan Peters, CF

9. Edgar Quero, C

Will Venable is putting out almost the exact same lineup as yesterday, with the exception of Edgar Quero in the nine hole instead of Drew Romo.

This will be a very lefty-heavy lineup against Dodgers right-handed starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Per usual, Sam Antonacci, Miguel Vargas, and Colson Montgomery will be high up in the order. All three walked out of yesterday's victory with an RBI. However, Montgomery has been in a slump in his last seven games with a .111/.250/.259 slash line. He will look to overcome this bad stretch.

After a home run yesterday, Venable will also stick with Benintendi in the three-hole, with the hope that he can continue to shake off his ugly start.

Los Angeles Dodgers Lineup

1. Shohei Ohtani, DH

2. Andy Pages, CF

3. Freddie Freeman, 1B

4. Mookie Betts, SS

5. Max Muncy, 3B

6. Kyle Tucker, RF

7. Ryan Ward, LF

8. Dalton Rushing, C

9. Alex Freeland, 2B

Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani was absent from yesterday's game with left knee inflammation, but he will be back at the top of the order tonight. The good news, however, is that Los Angeles looked pretty cold in the opener. They only mustered four hits and struck out nine times. Might the slumping continue this afternoon?

On The Mound...

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Sean Burke | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Chicago White Sox - Sean Burke

Burke will start today after a key win against the Dodgers and a rough start against the Philadelphia Phillies. In 4.1 innings, Burke gave up three runs and walked five batters. Free passes have been a struggle for him lately, and he will look to rectify that. In his last seven starts, Burke has a 4.50 ERA with a 1.31 WHIP.

Los Angeles Dodgers - Yoshinobu Yamamoto

The reigning World Series MVP has had a fantastic start to the season. In 12 starts, Yamamoto has pitched to a 2.68 ERA with 73 strikeouts in 77.1 innings. Walks have been a non-factor with Yamamoto this year, surrendering just 1.7 per nine innings, so the White Sox will have to hunt for the right pitch to hit.

With great stuff and control, this could be a tough matchup for the White Sox.