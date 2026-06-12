The Chicago White Sox, after sweeping the Atlanta Braves in the two-game series, are looking to carry over their momentum into a much-awaited matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Game Info

Who: Chicago White Sox (36-31) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (44-25)

Where: Rate Field

When: 6:40 CT

Watch: CHSN

Listen: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM, 107.9 La Ley

Chicago White Sox Lineup

1. Sam Antonacci, LF

2. Miguel Vargas, 3B

3. Andrew Benintendi, DH

4. Colson Montgomery, SS

5. Braden Montgomery, RF

6. Chase Meidroth, 2B

7. Jacob Gonzalez, 1B

8. Tristan Peters, CF

9. Drew Romo, C

Will Venable is putting out a lefty-heavy lineup against Dodgers right-handed starter Roki Sasaki. Per usual, Sam Antonacci, Miguel Vargas, and Colson Montgomery will be high up in the order.

While Andrew Benintendi has been struggling to a .200/.333/.350 slash line over his last seven games, he will be in the three-hole. Benintendi has all six of his homers this season against lefties, as well as 39 of his 45 hits and 15 of his 17 walks. As frustrated as some fans have been with him, he could be key to pulling off a shocking series-opening win.

Braden Montgomery will start once again and try to become the first player in White Sox history with three extra-base hits in their first three MLB games, according to CHSN's Brooke Fletcher.

Lastly, Tristan Peters will try to bounce back after failing to record a hit against the Braves after a great series in Philadelphia.

Los Angeles Dodgers Lineup

1. Alex Call, LF

2. Andy Pages, CF

3. Freddie Freeman, 1B

4. Mookie Betts, SS

5. Kyle Tucker, RF

6. Miguel Rojas, 2B

7. Max Muncy, 3B

8. Santiago Espinal, DH

9. Chuckie Robinson, C

Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani was removed from yesterday's game with left knee inflammation. This will be something to watch throughout the weekend series. This Dodgers lineup is always dangerous and can score in bunches at any time. However, dodging Ohtani in any game would be a huge plus for the White Sox.

On The Mound...

Chicago White Sox pitcher Anthony Kay | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Chicago White Sox - Anthony Kay

Kay will start today after a postponed game with the Braves and a rough go against the Phillies on June 5. In four innings, he allowed six runs. However, in his last seven games, Kay is 4-0 with a 3.22 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 36.1 innings.

For a Sox team looking to make it through a gauntlet stretch of the schedule, Kay's improved play could be crucial. The Dodgers will obviously be a very tough test, especially when we consider that they are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate. Kay is at his best when he's getting batters to chase, but the Dodgers hold the fourth-lowest chase rate in the league.

Los Angeles Dodgers - Roki Sasaki

Despite a rough start to the season, Sasaki has buckled down and lowered his ERA to 4.03 with 60 strikeouts in 58 innings.

In his last seven starts, Sasaki is 3-1 with a 3.12 ERA and 43 strikeouts, as well as just nine walks. Free passes have plagued Sasaki throughout his young career. However, he has just 21 in his first 11 starts of 2026.

With great stuff, this could be a tough matchup for the White Sox.