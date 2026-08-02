White Sox vs. Rays Lineup: Braden Montgomery Scratched, Series On the Line, More
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The Chicago White Sox are looking to win one more series against a top team in the AL before the trade deadline hits on Monday. GM Chris Getz has already been busy, making one of the first big splashes for a starting pitcher.
Game Info
Who: Chicago White Sox (58-51) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (64-45)
Where: Tropicana Field
When: 12:40 CT
Watch: CHSN
Listen: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM
Chicago White Sox Lineup
1. Sam Antonacci, LF
2. Munetaka Murakami, 1B
3. Miguel Vargas, 3B
4. Colson Montgomery, SS
5. Andrew Benintendi, DH
6. Tristan Peters, CF
7. Chase Meidroth, 2B
8. Everson Pereira, RF
9. Drew Romo, C
The Chicago White Sox scratched rookie Braden Montgomery on Sunday morning, moving Everson Pereira into the lineup. The decision undoubtedly raised some eyebrows, but the White Sox shortly clarified that it was for a superficial skin infection on his right ankle. In other words, no, the organization's former No. 1 prospect isn't about to be part of a blockbuster deal.
The rest of the White Sox' order will look largely the same. Andrew Benintendi will continue to see time at DH, while Chase Meidroth will move up slightly against a righty due to Braden's exit. The only other change will come at catcher, where Drew Romo will take over the duties for Edgar Quero.
Speaking of which, do not be surprised if we see a new catcher added to the mix very soon. With Luis Castillo now on the roster, it's very possible that GM Chris Getz turns his attention toward improving the backstop.
Tampa Bay Rays Lineup
1. Yandy Días, DH
2. Jonathan Aranda, 1B
3. Junior Caminero, 3B
4. Ryan Vilade, 2B
5. Cody Simpson, LF
6. Jonny DeLuca, RF
7. Ben Williamson, SS
8. Cedric Mullins, CF
9. Nick Fortes, C
On the Mound ...
White Sox – Anthony Kay, LHP
Anthony Kay has been good for at least 2 earned runs in each of his last four starts. It could obviously be a lot worse, but the White Sox would love to see the self-inflicted wounds stop. He continues to have trouble with hitting batters and allowing trips to first.
His job isn't going to be any easier today against a Rays team that makes more contact than almost anyone. Let's hope his infield defense can step up.
Yankees – Griffin Jax, RHP
Griffin Jax is having a really strong season for the Tampa Bay Rays with his 3.74 ERA. Both his chase rate and whiff rate are among the highest in baseball thanks to a four-pitch arsenal. Righties can expect to see him lean heavily on his sweeper, while lefties will have to make contact with his nasty change-up.
For a White Sox squad that has recently been relying on the long ball, this could be a tough day.
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Elias Schuster is a sports journalist and content creator from the northern suburbs of Chicago. A graduate from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, he has covered the Bulls since 2019-20 and previously served as the editor of BN Bulls at Bleacher Nation. He has been the Publisher for Bulls On SI since December of the 2025-26 season. When he isn't obsessing over hoops, Elias spends his time obsessing over practically every other sport – much to his wife's dismay. He also loves strolling the streets of Chicago for the best cozy bar or restaurant to set up shop and write his next article.Follow Schuster_Elias