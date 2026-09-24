White Sox vs. Royals Lineup: David Sandlin Starts, Colson Montgomery Nears History, More

After a devastating loss to the Kansas City Royals, the Chicago White Sox will look to rebound and win the series. They can clinch a playoff spot as soon as Thursday with a win over the Royals or a Texas Rangers loss.

Game Info

Who: Chicago White Sox (81-77) vs. Kansas City Royals (68-90)

Where: Kauffman Stadium

When: 1:10 CT

Watch: CHSN

Listen: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM

Chicago White Sox Lineup

1. Sam Antonacci, LF

2. Kyle Teel, C

3. Miguel Vargas, 3B

4. Munetaka Murakami, 1B

5. Andrew Benintendi, DH

6. Tristan Peters, CF

7. Chase Meidroth, 2B

8. Colson Montgomery, SS

9. Braden Montgomery, RF

The White Sox will roll with the same lineup as Wednesday. Sam Antonacci will be leading off after a 1-for-4 night with a hit-by-pitch. Kyle Teel will bat second after a 1-for-3 night with a walk and two runs driven in. However, he is still 2-for-21 in his last seven games.

After a somewhat rough game in which Miguel Vargas squandered scoring opportunities, he will bat third. Munetaka Murakami will bat cleanup after a 1-for-4 night with a run driven in. He seems to be breaking out of his slump with a .227/.414/.636 slash line in his last seven games.

Andrew Benintendi will follow with a great history against Royals starter Randy Dobnak. In five at-bats, Benintendi has two home runs and a 2.400 OPS against Dobnak. He is the only batter with significant experience against the Royals starter and will likely play a huge role in this one.

Tristan Peters will bat sixth, despite being hitless in his last 14 at-bats. He will look to remedy that on Thursday. After a two-hit game, Chase Meidroth will bat seventh with a .370/.433/.630 slash line in his last seven games.

Colson Montgomery will bat eighth on the precipice of making some unwanted history. With three strikeouts on Wednesday, he tied the American League record for strikeouts in a season and is just one punchout away from tying the MLB record. It looks almost inevitable that he will break Mark Reynolds' unwanted record with four games remaining. Braden Montgomery will round out the lineup.

Kansas City Royals Lineup

1. Carter Jensen, C

2. Bobby Witt Jr., SS

3. Vinnie Pasquantino, 1B

4. Salvador Perez, DH

5. Michael Massey, 2B

6. Nick Loftin, 3B

7. John Rave, RF

8. Kyle Isbel, CF

9. Isaac Collins, LF

On The Mound...

Sep 18, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher David Sandlin (54) delivers the ball during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago White Sox - David Sandlin, RHP

The White Sox will start David Sandlin in a crucial game. It was thought that Drew Thorpe would get the ball, but alas, he will stay in the minors for the rest of the regular season. Sandlin has been a mixed bag in his rookie season. There are times he looks unhittable, and then other times when he gets pulverized. Overall, he has a 6.29 ERA in seven games (five starts) this season.

Kansas City Royals - Randy Dobnak, RHP

Randy Dobnak is having a breakout season, starting a career-high 12 games with a 3.08 ERA. However, his numbers have wavered slightly, with a 4.14 ERA in his last seven starts. The White Sox will need to knock him out of the game early to win this one.