White Sox vs. Twins Lineup: Edgar Quero at Clean Up? Grichuk Moving Up, More

The Chicago White Sox, after a 9-6 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Monday night, will look to rebound. However, they will attempt to do so with a less-than-desired road lineup.

Game Info

Who: Chicago White Sox (32-28) vs. Minnesota Twins (28-33)

Where: Target Field

When: 6:40 PM CT

Watch: CHSN

Listen: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM

1. Chase Meidroth, 2B

2. Randal Grichuk, RF

3. Miguel Vargas, 3B

4. Edgar Quero, C

5. Sam Antonacci, LF

6. Derek Hill, CF

7. Andrew Benintendi, DH

8. Luisangel Acuña, SS

9. Jacob Gonzalez, 1B

Will Venable appears to be giving a ton of off-days on Tuesday with a left-handed pitcher on the mound for Minnesota. One day after losing to the Twins, the manager is going with a completely different look against Connor Prielipp.

Meidroth leading off is fine. He's done it plenty of times this season (23 games) and normally does so against lefties, with Antonacci normally lower in the order.

Grichuk is slashing .302/.348/.581 against left-handers this season with three home runs, so this is a pretty savvy move to move him up in the order. He's earned it. As for Vargas, he is the best hitter on the team with first baseman Munetaka Murakami injured and deserves that spot in the three-hole.

However, where this lineup goes sideways is putting Quero in the cleanup spot. This will be just his second start this high in the lineup this season. The first time, he went 0-for-3.

Quero, who hit well against left-handers last year, has hit a bit of a snag. In 49 plate appearances in 2026, Quero is slashing .105/.224/.263 against left-handers with two home runs. He will hope for a better result against Prielipp, who surrendered six earned runs in his last start, May 27, against the White Sox.

The rest of the lineup looks solid, given Murakami's injury and the need to give Colson Montgomery an off-day, but the positioning of Quero in the lineup puts a blemish on it.

Minnesota Twins Lineup

1. Byron Buxton, CF

2. Brooks Lee, 3B

3. Kody Clemens, 1B

4. Josh Bell, DH

5. Trevor Larnach, LF

6. Austin Martin, RF

7. Luke Keaschall, 2B

8. Tristan Gray, SS

9. Alex Jackson, C

The Twins destroyed David Sandlin on Monday and will go with practically the same lineup on Tuesday. Gray, a former member of White Sox camp, hit a grand slam that was the deciding factor in the game. This lineup will look to score in bunches against an early American League Cy Young candidate.

On the Mound...

May 22, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Davis Martin (65) is lifted during the sixth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images | John Hefti-Imagn Images

White Sox - Davis Martin, RHP

Can Martin continue his great season? The right-hander has looked unhittable thus far with a 2.00 ERA and a league-high eight wins in 11 starts. In 67.2 innings, he has 71 strikeouts and just 14 walks.

Last time against the Twins on May 28, Martin gave up one run in six innings on two hits and two walks. He will look to duplicate that outing on Tuesday to give this resting Sox squad a chance.

Twins - Connor Prielipp, LHP

Prielipp has just a 5.13 ERA in seven starts to start his career. In 33.1 innings, Prielipp has struggled in the zone, giving up 30 hits in just 33.1 innings, including four home runs. He will hope for a better outing against Chicago than last time. Given the weakness of the lineup today, he could do it, but don't count on it with this hot Chicago team!