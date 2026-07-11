Tristan Peters Named Third White Sox All-Star Hours After Hitting for the Cycle

The Chicago White Sox are having a week to remember.

Less than 24 hours ago, star slugger Munetaka Murakami returned to the lineup for the first time since May. He was promptly named as an MLB All-Star Game replacement, as well as the final participant in the league's Home Run Derby.

Now, with just minutes to go until the White Sox select No. 1 in the 2026 MLB Draft, the organization has seen another one of its youngsters receive the All-Star honor. Tristan Peters will take Nick Krutz's spot in the outfield. The Sox will now have a total of three players at the league's marquee event: Murakami, Peters, and Miguel Vargas.

Tristan Peters has been named to the AL All-Star team!



He replaces Nick Kurtz on the roster. pic.twitter.com/BpoV3OSdaf — MLB (@MLB) July 11, 2026

Tristan Peters' Breakout Year Countinues

Jul 5, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Tristan Peters (29) hits a single during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a year full of excellent stories for the Chicago White Sox, Tristan Peters' breakout sits near the top.

The outfielder was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays this past December for cash. He appeared in only four games for the franchise in 2025 before they chose to move on from him. Chicago swooped in, unsure of exactly what the 26-year-old would bring to the table, but he began to impress immediately at Spring Training.

They ultimately chose to add Peters and his solid defense to the Opening Day roster. They were a tad limited at center field, seemingly hoping that Luisnagel Acuña could prove to be the answer. As the season went on, however, Peters was the one who looked increasingly worthy of the start in more ways than one.

Not only has Peters consistently made highlight plays in the outfield, but he has been excellent at the plate. He's slashing .303/.357/.484 over his 89 games. His OPS also sits at a very impressive .841. Overall, he has a case for being this Sox team's most well-rounded player, which is exactly why he will now represent them on the league's biggest stage.

By the way, this big announcement also comes hours after Peters hit the third cycle of the season! He was on fire at The Rate in the team's win over the Athletics, propelling them to an explosive 14-1 victory. He finished the night with 4 hits and 4 RBIs. The final two hits he needed to complete the cycle were a homer and a triple – he managed to produce both in the 7th inning alone.

According to Sarah Langs, he's only the third player in the expansion era to get two hits needed to finish a cycle in the same inning. OptaSTATS also noted that Peters is the first player to record a cycle while hitting out of the nine-hole.

Sounds like something an All-Star would do, right?