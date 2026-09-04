White Sox vs. Twins Lineup: Kyle Teel is Finally Back! Murakami Moves Down? More

The Chicago White Sox are playing with fire.

After a frustrating series loss to the Houston Astros, the team finds itself only 3.0 games up for the AL Central lead. While it gives them some wiggle room, they still have three huge games left against the Guardians, who are currently in second.

As for this weekend's opponent, the Twins are 6.0 games back and trying to make one last push. They will bring everything they've got into this divisional series.

Game Info

Who: Chicago White Sox (73-64) vs. Minnesota Twins (67-73)

Where: Rate Field

When: 6:40 CT

Watch: CHSN

Listen: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM

Chicago White Sox Lineup

1. Sam Antonacci, LF

2. Miguel Cargas, 3B

3. Munetaka Murakami, 1B

4. Andrew Benintendi, DH

5. Colson Montgomery, SS

6. Braden Montgomery, RF

7. Tristan Peters, CF

8. Chase Meidroth, 2B

9. Kyle Teel, C

The lineup the Chicago White Sox have on the field today could very well be the one fans see come playoff time. The reason for that is the return of Kyle Teel, who has been sidelined with an ankle sprain since July 20. Tonight will mark only his 20th game of the regular season, and the White Sox are hoping he can energize a position that has been a problem all season long.

If one thing is for sure, Teel is the most talented backstop this organization has. He put together a very encouraging rookie campaign in 2025 before entering this year as their clear starter. Injuries may have disrupted all of that, but there is still time for Teel to become a significant part of pushing this franchise into their first postseason since 2021.

Meanwhile, Miguel Vargas has been bumped up by Will Venable into the two-spot, meaning Munetaka Murakami will slide into the three-hole. It's a minor change but one that likely speaks to Murakami's struggles over the last couple of weeks. Manager Will Venable is looking for anything to help him get going again. This will be only the 12th time Murakami has hit third this season.

The other small tweak comes with Chase Meidroth and Tristan Peters swapping spots. The former will drop into eighth against Zebby Matthews, while the latter moves into the seventh spot.

Minnesota Twins Lineup

1. Luke Keaschall, RF

2. Brooks Lee, 3B

3. Kody Clemens, 2B

4. Ryan Jeffers, C

5. Josh Bell, DH

6. Trevor Larnach, LF

7. Royce Lewis, 1B

8. Kaelen Culpepper, SS

9. Walker Jenkins, CF

On the Mound ...

Aug 29, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Erick Fedde (47) looks in against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

White Sox – Erick Fedde, RHP

While Erick Fedde has been in and out of the White Sox rotation this season, it's clear that Will Venable trusts him. His ERA sits at 4.16 this season, and he's managed to allow 2 earned runs or fewer in five of his last six appearances. To be sure, a handful of these have come as a bulk reliever, but this versatility is part of what has made him so valuable.

Fedde's last start actually came against the Twins last week, where he allowed 2 earned runs but only three hits. The veteran went 5.0 innings of work, helping set the White Sox up for a 3-2 win. Venable would love a similar story tonight.

Twins – Zebby Matthews, RHP

Zebby Matthew's last start for the Twins also came against the White Sox, and it was a gem. He went 8.1 innings of one-run ball, striking out five batters and issuing zero walks. He's found a real groove over the last couple of weeks, allowing only a single run in three straight outings.

Matthews is very good at limiting his walks and can force a fair share of ground balls with his deep arsenal. The White Sox will want to wait for his mid-90s heater and try to avoid whiffing at his excellent slider.