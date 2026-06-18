White Sox vs. Yankees Lineup: Another MLB Debut, No Sam Antonacci, More

The Chicago White Sox are trying to avoid getting swept for the first time since mid-April.

To be clear, if the Sox fail to walk away victorious, there will be no need to press the panic button. This has still been an incredible month-plus for the young group, especially when we consider they just stole a series from the star-studded Dodgers.

At the same time, the Yankees are the cream of the crop right now in the American League. Stealing at least one on their home field would feel like another big positive for the Sox before their road trip continues against a division rival.

Game Info

Who: Chicago White Sox (38-34) vs. New York Yankees (45-27)

Where: Yankee Stadium

When: 6:05 CT

Watch: CHSN

Listen: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM

Chicago White Sox Lineup

1. Chase Meidroth, 2B

2. Randal Grichuk, DH

3. Miguel Vargas, 1B

4. Colson Montgomery, 3B

5. Edgar Quero, C

6. Braden Montgomery, RF

7. Luisangel Acuña, SS

8. Junior Perez, LF

9. Tristan Peters, CF

Facing a lefty for the second night in a row, Will Venable has made a few changes for the White Sox.

The first was an unfortunate change in the five-hole. Everson Periera was forced to hit the IL, yet again, after running into the wall on Wednesday. Edgar Quero will now crawl one spot in the order after a strong three-hit day against New York in their 10-5 loss.

Periera's absence also means a door has opened for another MLB debut. Former Top 20 Athletics prospect Junior Perez will start in left field. Acquired only a handful of weeks back, Perez is known to have some serious pop to his bat. The only problem? He's also recorded a 33.1 percent strikeout rate this year in Triple-A. The bigs could be a rude awakening.

Tristan Peters is also moving back into the outfield, meaning that Sam Antonacci will get the day off. The former Rays prospect has been outstanding for the Sox this season, hitting .294 with a .805 OPS. Likewise, his defense has been a breath of fresh air in the wake of some injury trouble and some overall underwhelming play from Luisangel Acuña.

New York Yankees Lineup

1. Ben Rice, DH

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Cody Bellinger, CF

4. Jasson Domínguez, RF

5. Jazz Chisholm Jr., 2B

6. Spencer Jones, CF

7. José Caballero, LF

8. Ryan McMahon, 3B

9. J.C. Escarra, C

The Yankees are looking for their third-straight game with double-digit runs. Despite the absence of Aaron Judge, this offense has been cruising with 12 home runs over its last five games and a .921 OPS. The White Sox have shown time and again this season that they're up for the challenge, but this well-rounded group is reminding them that they still have a long way to go.

On the Mound ...

Jun 14, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Bryan Hudson (60) throws the ball against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

White Sox – Bryan Hudson, LHP

The Chicago White Sox will go with an opener for the series finale in The Bronx. This will mark the fifth time that Hudson has gotten the start, with plans for Sean Burke to take over shortly after. All things considered, Hudson has been very effective this season with a 2.45 ERA over 33.0 innings pitched. Venable has managed his workload well, and he's hoping that Hudson's ability to limit hard contact will help the Sox get through this intimidating Yankees top of the order clean.

As for Sean Burke, he's left something to be desired over his last two starts. He allowed four earned runs against the Dodgers with five walks. The righty also walked five against the Phillies in his start prior to that. He's found decent velocity with his fastball, and the curve remains deadly at times. But he's got to find a way to keep the ball in the zone tonight and limit runners on base.

Yankees – Ryan Weathers, LHP

Ryan Weathers has been one of the Yankees' less productive starters this season. He has a 4.36 ERA with a barrel rate that sits in just the 12th percentile. In other words, he's someone this White Sox team should be able to hit hard. This is especially true when we consider that Weathers loves to challenge guys. He keeps his stuff in the zone and works hard to limit his walks.

It seems like batters have found some real success against his sinker, in particular. If Weathers is a bit off, these balls could land right in the middle of the zone.