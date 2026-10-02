Who Needs to Step Up Most for the White Sox in the ALDS?

The White Sox swept the Houston Astros in the AL Wild Card series with just enough contributions on both the hitting and pitching sides. They didn't completely blow the Astros away to win. Then again, the Astros were the worst team to ever qualify for the playoffs in a full season, so it probably wasn't all that surprising!

Now, the Sox get the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS, who beat them for the AL Central title by only one game. If the Sox want to advance, though, they'll need to recognize that what worked against the Astros won't necessarily work against the Guardians, especially in a longer series.

Most notably, the Sox need to get their power hitters going again.

The White Sox Need to Go Yard

Sep 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Chicago White Sox first baseman Munetaka Murakami (5) looks on during batting practice prior to game two of the Wildcard round against the Houston Astros in the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Munetaka Murakami, Miguel Vargas, and Colson Montgomery each hit at least 30 home runs during the season. With nobody on the Guardians having hit more than 18, the Sox theoretically should have the advantage in that department.

Between those three hitters, only Montgomery went yard against the Astros. Although that was his only hit in six at-bats during the series, sometimes that is all it takes to get your team to the finish line in a playoff series.

Conversely, Murakami and Vargas, both of whom were All-Stars this year, almost completely disappeared in the Wild Card series. The only RBI between them came on a sacrifice fly by Murakami to push across the first run of Game 1. Otherwise, they went a combined 1-for-17 with eight strikeouts and no extra-base hits.

That's not going to cut it when they're occupying the third and fourth spots in the batting order. It will already be tough enough in the first two games when they face AL Cy Young candidate Parker Messick and AL strikeout champion Gavin Williams. It would not be surprising if those two are currently licking their chops at the thought of keeping them off-balance.

Although the Wild Card series proved that the Sox can get big offensive contributions from their lineup at any moment, it would be presumptuous to think the other seven hitters can pick up the slack if Vargas and Murakami struggle. Cubs fans saw this unfold as their team was swept in its Wild Card series, during which Pete Crow-Armstrong and Alex Bregman were held hitless.

The good news is we know that Murakami and Vargas can break out of their slumps at any point. But sooner would be preferable to later.