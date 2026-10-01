3 Reasons the White Sox Won Their First Playoff Series Since 2005

After years and years of pain and misery, Chicago White Sox fans can finally celebrate. After making the postseason for the first time since 2021, the White Sox made some more history, winning their first playoff series since their 2005 World Series against the Houston Astros. Their 7-3 win over the Astros on Wednesday made this season that much sweeter. It wasn't always pretty in this series, but the White Sox's gutsy play made this happen. Let's talk about three reasons the White Sox won their first playoff series since 2005.

Chase Meidroth

Sep 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Chicago White Sox second baseman Chase Meidroth (10) hits a three-run home run against the Houston Astros in the sixth inning during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The White Sox on Wednesday, entering the sixth inning, had not had a base hit since the first inning after scoring four runs that frame. The Astros crept back into the game thanks to three solo home runs. Momentum was in Houston's favor. Then, the sixth inning came. Andrew Benintendi had a leadoff walk, who was immediately replaced by Luisangel Acuña as a pinch runner. A subsequent walk by Tristan Peters would send Chase Meidroth to the plate with first and second and nobody out.

A steal of second base by Acuña and a double steal of second and third by him and Peters would seemingly distract reliever Bryan Abreu. The Astros reliever hung a slider to Meidroth, and he got all of it for a three-run home run. Meidroth knew it as soon as the ball left the bat and extended the White Sox lead to 7-3. The White Sox second baseman changed the momentum of this game and series.

Gutsy Effort by White Sox Pitching

Sep 25, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Sean Burke (59) delivers the ball during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a bullpen game on Tuesday that saw the White Sox give up just three runs to a team led by presumptive AL MVP Yordan Alvarez, the White Sox gave up three runs again.

White Sox ace Sean Burke didn't have his best game, but he limited damage, giving up just three runs on three home runs. Burke was limited to just four innings after an aggressive pull by manager Will Venable. It worked in the White Sox's favor, whose bullpen gave up just one hit in five innings of work.

Hitting With Runners in Scoring Position

Sep 26, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox designated hitter Andrew Benintendi (23) celebrates with center fielder Tristan Peters (29) and third baseman Miguel Vargas (20) after they score on his three-run home run during the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The White Sox lineup has struggled in 2026 to capitalize with runners in scoring position, with a .243 average in such situations. There have been far too many times when the White Sox have had runners in scoring position with one or two outs and not scored. The White Sox were 4-for-9 with runners in scoring position on Wednesday and 4-for-11 on Tuesday, propelling them to a postseason series win.

The White Sox will now travel to Cleveland to face the Guardians on Saturday for the ALDS, where they hope to continue what was thought to be an impossible run before the season.