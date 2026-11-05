White Sox Have Most Silver Slugger Finalists in MLB After Breakout Season

The Chicago White Sox had the best offense in the American League during the 2026 season, scoring 776 runs. Now, the players behind that scorching offense are being recognized.

MLB announced today that four White Sox players are up for the Silver Slugger Award, and the White Sox are also up for Offensive Team of the Year. Their four nominations are the most for any team in the Majors. The Silver Slugger Award is presented to the best hitter at each position in each league, and it is voted on by MLB managers and coaches. The winners will be announced on Nov. 17.

Second baseman Chase Meidroth, third baseman Miguel Vargas, outfielder Tristan Peters, and utility man Sam Antonacci are up for these awards. Let's go over their chances!

Chase Meidroth

Oct 7, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox second baseman Chase Meidroth (10) celebrates after scoring during the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game three of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While missing out on a Gold Glove award this season, Chase Meidroth will now have the chance to win a Silver Slugger. He will face Minnesota Twins second baseman Kody Clemens. While Clemens hit 27 home runs with a .758 OPS, Meidroth was one of the engines for this White Sox offense.

Meidroth contributed in big ways during his second MLB season, slashing .276/.350/.415 with 16 home runs and 63 runs driven in. This award will come down to the wire. Clemens has the power, but Meidroth had the contact hitting and clutch gene this season.

Miguel Vargas

Oct 5, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox third baseman Miguel Vargas (20) singles against the Cleveland Guardians during the sixth inning in game two of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miguel Vargas had a massive improvement in his third season in Chicago and is being rewarded for it. However, he faces stiff competition, going up against Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero. The Rays third baseman led the AL champions with 42 home runs and 101 runs driven in, securing a spot as an AL MVP finalist.

While the White Sox All-Star had 33 home runs and an .837 OPS, it likely won't be enough to beat out Caminero.

Tristan Peters

Oct 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox outfielder Tristan Peters (29) hits a single during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game four of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tristan Peters will go up against Wilyer Abreu, Randy Arozarena, Cody Bellinger, Jac Caglianone, Chase DeLauter, Riley Greene, Chandler Simpson, and Mike Trout. While that may sound like a lot of candidates, Peters has a higher chance of winning the award, as three spots are open.

The White Sox rookie outfielder had an All-Star campaign with a .265/.337/.437 slash line with 12 home runs and 56 runs driven in. Peters has a chance of securing one of the three spots due to the relatively weak competition this year.

Sam Antonacci

Oct 7, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox designated hitter Sam Antonacci (17) celebrates after scoring during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game three of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The rookie left fielder had a strong showing in 2026. While he played 121 games in left field, they gave him the opportunity to win a Silver Slugger at the utility position because he played 32 games at second base. Antonacci slashed .277/.370/.396 with eight home runs and 48 runs driven in, as well as 20 stolen bases. The lack of power may exclude Antonacci from winning this award. He will face Texas Rangers utility man Ezequiel Duran and Detroit Tigers American League Rookie of the Year favorite Kevin McGonigle.

The White Sox as a whole should be a shoo-in to win the Offensive Team of the Year. They will be up against the Houston Astros, Rays, and Twins. You could make cases for the other squads to take home the hardware, but the White Sox were first in runs, third in home runs, third in OPS, and first in walks.

Either way, the White Sox were given exceptional recognition for their breakout season with the most finalists in MLB. You happily take that.