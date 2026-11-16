Will the White Sox Try to Move On From Andrew Benintendi This Offseason?

When the Chicago White Sox signed designated hitter Andrew Benintendi to a franchise-record five-year, $75 million contract in January 2023, many expected more from the former All-Star. The outfielder was coming off his All-Star season in 2022 and a Gold Glove the year prior.

However, things never really took off for Benintendi. In four years in a White Sox uniform, Benintendi has recorded just 0.5 bWAR in 543 games, slashing .244/.307/.396 with 60 home runs and 250 runs driven in. His offensive production has been below league average. Over the years, his defense has regressed significantly, forcing him out of the outfield.

With one year remaining on a deal that has been a disaster for the White Sox, should the team try to move on?

Can the White Sox Get Rid of Andrew Benintendi?

Sep 14, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox designated hitter Andrew Benintendi (23) hits an RBI single during the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Andrew Benintendi is coming off perhaps his best season in Chicago, slashing .240/.302/.413 with 15 home runs. While that may not sound like a good season, his 78 runs driven in were third on the team behind Colson Montgomery and Miguel Vargas.

With runners in scoring position, Benintendi slashed an elite .330/.376/.522 with four home runs and 62 runs driven in. It seemed that whenever the White Sox needed a clutch at-bat late in the game, Benintendi was there. He platooned with Randal Grichuk at designated hitter, which worked to perfection. However, he struggled mightily down the stretch in the postseason with a .100/.250/.100 playoff slash line.

White Sox fans may scoff at this; however, Benintendi's deal would be considered low for most teams. Benintendi will have a payroll number of $15.1 million in the final year of his deal. And that's not enough to deem him untradeable.

The White Sox have a ton of position players who can suit up at DH, both in the majors and in the minors. With the team looking for a right-handed hitting outfielder, this could mean more at-bats at DH for Sam Antonacci or even Munetaka Murakami, if Antonacci fully moves to the infield. Grichuk is a free agent, but the team could very well re-sign him to pair with one of those names.

Finally, there's the issue of where to put star prospect Caleb Bonemer once he's ready. Bonemer is a talented hitter who should be getting regular at-bats once he is called up. While the plan isn't for him to start 2027 in the bigs, he will be in Triple-A Charlotte and thus right on the brink.

All of this means that Benintendi may very well be on the outside looking in for the White Sox in 2027. While his veteran presence likely means a lot to this team, it may simply be time to move on from him with so many young pieces ready for more playing time. Would it be expensive to DFA him? Absolutely, but there's a good chance another contending team might take him in a salary dump. So, if a rival GM calls Chris Getz about Benintendi this winter, do not be surprised if he doesn't hang up the phone.