Why Yankees Can Get Away With Sending a Former Rookie of the Year to the Minors

There have been plenty of bright spots for the Yankees as they have jumped out to first place in the American League East, including near nightly effective outings for a strong starting rotation. The only exception has been Luis Gil, who once again had a rough showing on the mound during his start Sunday in a 7-4 loss to the Astros.

Gil walked the very first batter he faced, then surrendered a two-run homer to Christian Walker. Aaron Boone was forced to lift the former Rookie of the Year winner after four innings and six earned runs. Getting the ball to miss bats has proved difficult for Gil this season and those struggles continued as he allowed three walks without recording a single strikeout.

Shortly after the latest lackluster performance, the Yankees optioned Gill to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre where he can retool and rework with hopes to make it back to the Bronx soon. Through four starts this year Gil is 1-2 with a 6.05 ERA. He's already given up six homers in 19 1/3 innings of work and has more walks (11) than strikeouts (9).

This represents a setback for the 27-year-old right-hander who took top rookie pitching honors in the American League back in '24. A solid '25, though it included only 11 games, lent optimism that he would continue to take linear steps and remain a formidable part of the rotation.

Thankfully for New York, the pieces are in place to sidestep the inconsistency and perhaps rectify it. Gerrit Cole, rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, has looked sharp in his two minor league rehab appearances. Though there is not a definitive timeline for his return, he's following along the typical 14-month process for pitchers to make it back after the significant injury. Carlos Rodon is also on the comeback trail from his own injury and could be back sometime in early May.

Those are two excellent arms to add to a unit that's been tremendous to this point.

Yankees starters have stymied opposing hitters and carry the second lowest ERA in baseball (2.90) to this point. Outside of Gil they have been electric. Max Fried (3-1, 2.40 ERA) and Cam Schlittler (3-1, 1.77) have looked spectacular. Will Warren (3-0, 2.59) and Ryan Weathers (1-2, 3.91) have been solid. They are working deep into games and preserving the bullpen and giving Boone some stress-free nights.

The return of proven playoff performers like Cole and Rodon presents a situation where they have an embarrassment of riches. And an atmosphere where they can reshuffle and reload if Gil gets it together and a back-of-rotation arm falters or suffers injury.

So while not ideal, perhaps no team in baseball is set up better to survive a shakeup like this.

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