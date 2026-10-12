World Series Watchability Rankings: Assessing the Four Potential Fall Classic Matchups

With just four teams remaining in the MLB postseason, the stage is set for the championship series. That leaves us with four potential matchups in this year’s World Series. In the National League, we’ll be treated to a clash between the two teams with the best records in baseball in the Brewers and Dodgers, while in the American League, it’ll be the top-seeded Rays taking on the Guardians.

We’re going to rank the four potential matchups based on how likely they are to provide the most excitement, taking into account regular-season success and historical context.

4. Brewers vs. Guardians

Fans of the long ball might not be too keen to see the Guardians and Brewers clash in the World Series. During the regular season, Cleveland ranked 27th in MLB with 162 home runs, and the Brewers were one of the three teams to hit even fewer (154, tied for 28th). The Guardians were not a good offensive team, but the same can’t be said for Milwaukee, even if they weren’t leaving the yard regularly. The Brewers ranked inside the top five in MLB in doubles, runs scored, hits, walks, batting average and on-base percentage.

What this series lacks in power at the plate, it would make up for with excellent pitching. Between ALDS hero Gavin Williams, Parker Messick, Jacob Misiorowski and Logan Henderson, none of whom are over the age of 27, there are some high-quality young arms that would be on the rubber. Both teams boast elite bullpens, too, with each unit ranking inside the top six league-wide in ERA. Offense may come at a premium in a potential Brewers-Guardians World Series, but we could witness some incredible pitcher’s duels.

José Ramirez and the Guardians won their best-of-three season series against the Dodgers in April. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. Dodgers vs. Guardians

Similar to the Rays, the Guardians are not a team built on big salaries and high-earning players. Quite the opposite. Cleveland defines small-market baseball in the year 2026. Their current roster has the smallest payroll in MLB, collectively earning just over $74 million. That’s more than four times less than what the Dodgers and their $339 million payroll are making. This would be a David vs. Goliath matchup if there ever was one, but that’s what would make it so appealing. Fans outside of Los Angeles would likely flock to support Cleveland in its attempt to dethrone the reigning champs and prevent the superteam Dodgers from completing its three-peat.

The Dodgers would lean on its star power to overwhelm the Guardians’ lineup, which had the lowest OPS (.696) and fewest runs scored (678) of any team in the postseason. Meanwhile, Cleveland’s youthful pitching rotation would have to tangle with one of the most high-powered offenses in MLB. This has the highest potential for a blowout as the Dodgers would be heavy favorites, but the lopsidedness of this series on paper is what could make it a fun watch.

The Brewers got the best of the Rays in a three-game series that was just the second series of the season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2. Brewers vs. Rays

In a sport where teams have drifted toward prioritizing home run hitters over those who get on base regularly, the two sides could put on quite the offbeat and entertaining World Series clash.

The Brewers hit the second-fewest home runs during the regular season (154) while the Rays ranked 22nd in that same category (169). They were the top two teams in batting average, both hitting .258 on the year, though Milwaukee had an edge in OPS (.744 vs. .728). Additionally, both squads were aggressive on the base paths. The Rays ranked third in MLB with 164 steals, while the Brewers were close behind at fifth (162). Both sides also have excellent pitching, with each team ranking inside the top 10 in ERA and WHIP.

These two teams have gone against the grain all season long, perfecting their small ball approach while the rest of the league continues to chase home runs. If this potential World Series matchup comes to fruition, we will officially be able to crown a small-market small ball king.

The Dodgers swept the Rays in a series in June. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Dodgers vs. Rays

A Rays-Dodgers World Series would pit two polar opposites against each other. L.A. hasn’t hesitated to spend absurd amounts of money to build a perennial World Series contender, with their gargantuan payroll eclipsing $339 million, second-highest in baseball behind only the Mets. On the other end of the spectrum sits Tampa Bay, which has MLB’s third-lowest payroll, sitting just north of $95 million.

Watching the scrappy Rays try to overcome the odds against multiplet teams with $300-plus million payrolls to win the franchise’s first-ever World Series would be quite enthralling, but it remains to be seen if they have the means of putting enough runs on the board against L.A.’s starting rotation that scarcely has any weaknesses.

Despite the vastly different roster construction, these teams would put on a thrilling World Series, with the Dodgers seeking to achieve MLB’s first three-peat since the 1998–2000 Yankees. They’d also be the first team in National League history to achieve the rare feat. Both teams employ top-tier pitching staffs, though their offenses play vastly different styles. The Rays run rampant on the bases, while the Dodgers had the third-fewest steals in MLB during the regular season.