Yankees Should Be Embarrassed by What Happened After Their Season-Ending Loss to the Rays

The Yankees had their 2026 season come to a disappointing end Wednesday night as the Rays finished off a three-game sweep with a 4–3 win in the Bronx.

These types of season-ending losses are becoming all too familiar for Yankees players and their fans. New York hasn’t won a World Series since way back in 2009 and has just one appearance since—when they lost to the Dodgers in five games in 2024.

New York was without its star, Aaron Judge, this postseason as he was out with a calf injury. And while the Yankees definitely missed his big bat in the lineup, it feels like they should have been able to put up more of a fight against the Rays without him in the lineup.

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This is the second straight year the Yankees were bounced from the playoffs at home. And like last year, when they lost to the Blue Jays in the ALDS, they should be embarrassed by what went down in the Rays’ clubhouse after the game because Tampa Bay had some fun trolling them by blasting Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York” while they celebrated the sweep:

The Rays played "New York, New York" in the visitors' clubhouse after sweeping the Yankees



(via @TBTimes_Rays) pic.twitter.com/5nLSIHxStK — SNY Yankees (@snyyankees) October 8, 2026

Ouch.

The Blue Jays did the same last year:

The Blue Jays have “New York, New York” on the speakers during their clubhouse celebration pic.twitter.com/sabPUwkOLc — SNY Yankees (@snyyankees) October 9, 2025

The Yankees have played that legendary song after wins for years. It was the soundtrack to many World Series victories but has now become a harsh, but also very funny, way for opposing teams to dance on top of the franchise’s grave after ending New York’s season.

Yankees fans will probably see that video of the Rays and think that it’s unoriginal or classless. But deep down you know it hurts them to see their storied franchise coming up short yet again in the postseason and then being mocked by a team with a total payroll this year under $100 million.

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The Rays’ trolling was not confined to just that song, however. Junior Caminero had some fun on the field after the game as he pretended to sweep away the Yankees.

This must have been tough for Yankees fans to see before exiting the stadium:

Junior Caminero sweeping at Yankee Stadium pic.twitter.com/TAcnr9NGIa — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 8, 2026

He also hit them with Steph Curry’s “night, night” celebration:

Junior Caminero with his best Big Papi impression 🔊 pic.twitter.com/wgy41ybo3f — MLB (@MLB) October 8, 2026

Aaron Judge had a message for the Yankees’ front office after the loss

While the Rays celebrated their win, the Yankees faced tough questions about what went wrong this year and what has to be done in the offseason to avoid the same fate next season.

Judge had a message for GM Brian Cashman and the team’s front office.

“We’re the Yankees,” Judge said. “I feel like they should go all-in and do what they need to do. If we got holes, it’s finding certain players or personnel, whatever we need; you gotta go out there and get it. That’s why I signed back here to play with the Yankees, to fight for a championship every single year. We go all-in. That’s what I do every offseason: get ready to give this team and this city everything I got. So I expect them to do the same.”

Aaron Judge was asked how he wants the Yankees' front office to respond to another year of falling short of a title:



"We're the Yankees. I feel like they should go all-in and do what they need to do. If we've got holes, if it's finding certain players or personnel, whatever we… pic.twitter.com/mCdsXF6Hlu — SNY Yankees (@snyyankees) October 8, 2026

Judge was then asked if the front office has done enough to give the Yankees the best chance of winning a World Series.

“It’s tough to say,” he said. “I want to trade for everybody and sign everybody every single year, but I know that’s not realistic. So they give us a winning team every single year, but that’s not good enough here in New York. We’re the Yankees. You gotta go out there and expect championships and go all-in every year, so I’m excited to see what they do.”

It will be interesting to see what moves the Yankees make this offseason. If they need any inspiration they can fire Sinatra’s “New York, New York,” and remember the pain that song brought to their fans after the last two season-ending defeats.