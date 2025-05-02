Highly Regarded New York Yankees Prospect to Make MLB Debut After Triple-A Dominance
The New York Yankees have been extremely impressive to start the 2025 season, going 18-13 and building a two-game lead in the American League East. They will look to continue this dominance against the Tampa Bay Rays in a three-game series at home, but they will have to do so without their star second baseman, Jazz Chisholm Jr., who went on the Injured List with an oblique injury.
This forced the Yankees to make some adjustments to the lineup, and most notably, they have decided to call up their No. 19 prospect on MLB Pipeline, Jorbit Vivas. While they have previously called him up twice, he had not yet made his MLB debut, and that will change this time around, as the highly touted player will start at second base for Friday's matchup.
Vivas has been outstanding in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre so far to start the 2025 season, slashing .319/.426/.436 with 17 runs, 15 RBI, two home runs, six stolen bases, and only eight strikeouts to a whopping 15 walks drawn. His offensive production has rapidly improved, but his defense has been somewhat hit or miss.
The positive with this is that despite three errors in 123.1 innings at third base this year, he has none at second base in 87.0 innings. Additionally, he has picked up 17 putouts, 23 assists, and three double plays at second, which is good for a perfect 1.000 fielding rate.
The concern for defense likely will not amount to much given his success at second base, and with his offensive production backing him, it will be fun to see if he can earn a place in this lineup over the course of the next few series.