New York Yankees to Place Star Infielder on Injured List with Oblique Issue
The New York Yankees have made a significant transaction on Friday morning which will have one of their stars out likely for at least the next couple of weeks.
Ahead of tonight's game against the Tampa Bay Rays, the team has announced they have placed second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the 10-day injured list retroactive to April 30 with a right oblique strain.
In a corresponding move, infielder Jorbit Vivas has been recalled from Triple-A.
Chisholm suffered the injury on Tuesday night in a 15-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles after tweaking something during his first swing of the game. He was not in the lineup the following day and after an off-day on Thursday, it obviously became clear he was going to need some more time.
After being set to undergo testing on Thursday, Chisholm is now set to miss at least a week and a half and potentially even a bit longer than that depending on the severity of the strain.
The 27-year-old has not had a good season from a batting average standpoint, but he has been hitting for power at a high rate. Slashing .181/.304/.410 with seven home runs and 17 RBI on the year, New York loses an important piece of the lineup.
Perhaps even more importantly, infield depth which was already thin will be tested even further as Chisholm tries to get back as soon as possible.
If the Yankees can weather the storm of the exciting infielder missing several weeks, it would go a long way towards carrying some real momentum into the summer.