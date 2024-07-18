AL East Rival Willing to Listen About All-Star Infielder; Could Yankees Land Him?
So you're saying there's a chance?
Although unlikely, acquiring first-time All-Star infielder Isaac Paredes would be a humongous get for the New York Yankees at the trade deadline.
And according to SNY's baseball insider Andy Martino, the Tampa Bay Rays "would at least listen on Paredes."
Paredes, 25, can play all four infield positions and the Yankees have at least two long-term needs at both second and third base. The righty swinger has mostly spent time at the hot corner this season for the Rays, where he slugged 15 home runs, drove in 50 RBIs and slashed .261/.364/.459 with a .823 OPS in 91 games in the first-half. He is also coming off an impressive 2023 campaign, where he smashed 31 homers and posted a .840 OPS.
As Martino reported, the Yankees are seeking infield help, specifically at third base. Paredes fits in the Bronx, but he comes along with three more years of control, and given the fact that the Yankees are an AL East rival, Tampa's asking price would likely be astronomical. Martino called it a "tough one" for the Yankees, but noted that Paredes is certainly not untouchable.
A potential trade for Paredes would have to start with Yankees top prospect outfielder Spencer Jones, and likely several other top minor leaguers from New York's farm system. Maybe GM Brian Cashman could ask for Rays closer Pete Fairbanks, another name that has been brought up around the league, in a possible blockbuster deal involving Paredes. Fairbanks, 30, has another year left of control next season and then a club option in 2026. Righty Zach Eflin, who is owed $18 million next year, plus an additional $1 million if he's traded, makes sense for the Yankees too.
This wouldn't be an easy trade for the Yankees to pull-off. For now, it's a pipe dream; But if the offer is right it could benefit both sides, regardless of the fact that they're division rivals.