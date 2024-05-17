All-Star Starter Linked to Mets; Is He a Better Fit For Yankees?
The New York Yankees' starting rotation has shattered expectations this season, despite the fact that reigning AL Cy Young winning ace Gerrit Cole is working his way back from an elbow injury and has yet to make a start in 2024.
The Yankees' rotation currently ranks third in all of baseball with a 3.12 ERA as a staff through the first 45 games of the campaign, and will likely get stronger when Cole returns from the injured list this summer.
That being said, the Yankees have World Series aspirations this year, and even with a healthy Cole, could potentially add another starting pitcher at the trade deadline in order to beef up their chances at winning the American League East over the Baltimore Orioles, as well as making a deep run in October.
One name, who Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter floated as a possible trade candidate for the New York Mets, right-handed starter Chris Bassitt, might actually be a better fit for the Yankees. Bassitt also proved he can pitch in the Big Apple, producing a solid season with the Mets in 2022.
The only dilemma is that Bassitt is currently pitching for the Toronto Blue Jays, who are the Yankees' rivals in the AL East. While Toronto could be reluctant to trade Bassitt within the division, they are sitting in last-place in the East and will likely be looking to sell off some veterans at the trade deadline should they remain out of the postseason race by the time the deadline rolls around.
Bassitt is making $22 million this season, and will replicate this figure next year as well, so the Blue Jays would probably have to pay a portion of his salary if they decide to move him later this summer.
Bassitt, 35, has also struggled out of the gate this year, posting a 3-5 record, 5.06 ERA and 1.55 WHIP across 42.2 innings in eight total starts. However, he has been an All-Star in the past and holds a career 3.55 ERA in 171 games (164 starts).
The veteran righty is known for being a workhorse and stifled the high-powered Philadelphia Phillies, who hold baseball's best record at 31-14, in his last start with 6.1 innings, three hits, two runs and six strikeouts. He also had a solid outing in his turn before that against the Kansas City Royals who are having a strong start to 2024.
The Yankees look rich in terms of starting pitching while missing their Cy Young winner, but you can never have too much pitching, and that is why Bassitt looks like a fit in the Bronx, as we move towards the trade deadline in the coming months.