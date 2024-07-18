Yankees Are 'In Consideration' To Acquire Young Star According To Insider
Grab your popcorn.
The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline is under two weeks away and that means that deals could start happening at any second. The All-Star Game now is behind us and the second half of the season is about to kick off.
There is expected to be plenty of movement across baseball and one team to keep a close eye on is the New York Yankees. The Yankees are mentioned in a plethora of rumors every year but possibly even more so this season.
New York has struggled lately, but this season is the club's best chance at winning a World Series in a while thanks in large part to the addition of Juan Soto. He may not stick around after the season so the Yankees need to maximize the campaign.
The Yankees have been loosely linked to a handful of options lately to help bolster the offense and one player who the club is "in consideration" for is Miami Marlins star Jazz Chisholm Jr., according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"Jazz to the Yankees? I mean, they are a team that is in consideration," Heyman said. "Jazz has obviously moved on to the dirt, the infield, and the Yankees will look at it. I think the Seattle Mariners is looking at it and any offense that they can get, but the Yankees do need help."
Chisholm could end up being one of the biggest names on the move and he would fit what the Yankees need. He could take over the second base spot and provide an offensive spark that is badly needed. He also could give Aaron Judge a break in center field at points too.
It seems like a deal for the Marlins star is a real possibility.
