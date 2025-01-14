Beloved Ex-Yankees Reliever Called Best Free Agency Fit For Boston Red Sox
Ever since the start of 2025, several people within the baseball community have tabbed free agent and former New York Yankees reliever David Robertson as potentially returning to the Bronx this winter.
In a January 1 article, Mike Puma of the New York Post wrote, "The right-hander has succeeded in New York with both the Yankees and Mets, and his crossover ability in handling righties and lefties is appealing."
Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer echoed this by calling New York Robertson's "best fit" in free agency during a January 10 article.
"As this year will be Robertson's age-40 season, it stands to reason that his desire to go out with a bang has only strengthened. And you have to admit, him returning to the Yankees would be a heck of a way for him to give it a shot," Rymer wrote.
However, there are other teams who could be suitors for Robertson's services. And NBC Sports Boston's Justin Leger asserted that he's among the best free agency fits still available for the Boston Red Sox in a January 8 article.
"Another elite reliever getting up there in age, Robertson showed little signs of wearing down last year with the Rangers," Leger wrote. "The soon-to-be 40-year-old had a 3.00 ERA and 1.11 WHIP with 99 strikeouts across 72 innings. If the younger arms are off the board, the Red Sox should at least consider bringing Robertson in on a one-year deal."
Yankees fans would surely prefer that Robertson signs elsewhere than the dreaded Red Sox. But what seems certain is that regardless of where Robertson ends up, he still has enough left in the tank to remain a reliable bullpen asset.