Beloved Ex-Yankees Reliever Called Candidate for New York Reunion
While the New York Yankees have already made several major moves this offseason, there's still a good reason to believe there are more moves in store.
In addition to potentially adding another infielder, it seems clear that the Yankees need to add more pieces to their bullpen. While they acquired one of baseball's best relievers in former Milwaukee Brewers closer Devin Williams, former Yankees closer Clay Holmes has already signed elsewhere, and Nestor Cortes (who could have been in the bullpen for New York next season) was part of the trade package that brought Williams to the Bronx.
In addition, key 2024 bullpen pieces Tommy Kahnle and Tim Hill are unrestricted free agents.
All of which is to say that the Yankees are probably on the market for relief assistance. And a January 1 article from Mike Puma of the New York Post conveyed that longtime Yankees reliever David Robertson is available, and could be a fit for New York once more.
"The ageless wonder rebounded last season following an ugly two-month stint with the Marlins in 2023 after the Mets traded him," Puma wrote.
"Robertson, who turns 40 in April, pitched to a 3.00 ERA in 60 appearances last season with the Rangers.
"The right-hander has succeeded in New York with both the Yankees and Mets, and his crossover ability in handling righties and lefties is appealing," he added.
Robertson spent the first seven seasons of his MLB career in the Bronx, was then traded back to the Yankees in 2017, and spent the rest of that season plus all of 2018 in pinstripes. He boasts an impressive 38-22 record with a 2.75 ERA, 666 strikeouts, and 53 saves in an incredible 501 career appearances with the Yankees.
Robertson is among the most beloved Yankees relievers there has been this century. Perhaps that's enough to convince New York's front office to try and acquire him once again.