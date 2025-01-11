Yankees Tabbed 'Best Fit' for Reliable Free Agent Reliever
In a January 1 article, Mike Puma of the New York Post asserted that longtime New York Yankees reliever David Robertson could be available to return for a third Yankees tenure in free agency this offseason.
"Robertson, who turns 40 in April, pitched to a 3.00 ERA in 60 appearances last season with the Rangers," Puma wrote.
"The right-hander has succeeded in New York with both the Yankees and Mets, and his crossover ability in handling righties and lefties is appealing."
Puma isn't alone in thinking Robertson could return to the Bronx, because Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer called New York Robertson's "best fit" in a January 10 article.
"As this year will be Robertson's age-40 season, it stands to reason that his desire to go out with a bang has only strengthened. And you have to admit, him returning to the Yankees would be a heck of a way for him to give it a shot," Rymer wrote.
"Robertson has spent the bulk of his 16-year career in pinstripes, and he's not much less effective these days than when he broke out with the Yankees' championship team in 2009. Notably, his cutter and knuckle-curveball remain among MLB's best.
"As for whether the Yankees could get in on Robertson after trading for Devin Williams, it's possible. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, the reigning American League champs "could dabble" in the relief market if prices start to drop," he added, while also projecting that Robertson would sign a one-year, $10 million contract.
The Yankees could certainly do worse than Robertson in helping bridge the gap between their elite starting rotation and Luke Weaver/Devin Williams at the back end of their bullpen.