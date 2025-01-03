Insider Conveys the Yankees Next Potential Offseason Move
The New York Yankees have been extremely busy this offseason.
They have four massive moves — signing left-handed ace Max Fried, trading for former Brewers closer Devin Williams, trading for superstar slugger Cody Bellinger, and then signing 2022 NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt — within a two-week span, all after they came up agonizingly short in the Juan Soto sweepstakes.
While Yankees fans have got to be content with how their roster is looking right now, "content" is never enough when it comes to the 27-time World Series champions.
This is why it wasn't a surprise to hear YES Network studio analyst Jack Curry say during a January 2 episode of "Yankees Hot Stove" that New York's front office might not be done making offseason acquisitions.
"I do think that they're still pondering other moves... I'm sure they wouldn't mind adding another infielder," Curry is quoted saying on the show, per an X post from FIreside Yankees.
If the Yankees were to make additions anywhere, infield makes sense. However, the question from there is whether they would want to keep Jazz Chisholm Jr. at third base or move him back to second base, which is his natural position.
Curry also addressed this by saying that he thinks the Yankees prefer moving Chisholm to second base for 2025.
If this is indeed true, perhaps the Yankees aren't out on top third base free agent Alex Bregman, as other MLB insiders have been speculating.
Or maybe the Yankees have other players in mind when filling their void at the hot corner. Time will tell which direction they take.