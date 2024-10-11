Inside The Pinstripes

Benches Clear Between Yankees, Royals in Game 4 of ALDS

The benches cleared in the sixth inning of the Yankees-Royals Game 4 ALDS matchup.

Pat Ragazzo

Oct 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals third baseman Maikel Garcia (11) stares down New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) following tagout at second base during the sixth inning during game four of the ALDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Oct 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals third baseman Maikel Garcia (11) stares down New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) following tagout at second base during the sixth inning during game four of the ALDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

Things are getting testy between these two teams.

The New York Yankees are trying to eliminate the Kansas City Royals in Game 4 of the ALDS, and in the bottom of the sixth inning, tempers began to flare.

Maikel Garcia appeared to take exception when Anthony Volpe tagged him out at second base to complete a double play. Garcia said something to Volpe as he walked back towards the dugout, which caused several Yankees teammates to come to Volpe's defense.

Gleyber Torres tried walking Garcia away from Volpe, while Jazz Chisholm Jr. came into the mix and said something to Garcia.

As a result of the commotion, both benches and bullpens cleared, but things settled down rather quickly and no punches were thrown.

Keep in mind, Garcia trolled the Yankees after the Royals beat left-hander Carlos Rodon in Game 2 on Monday at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole took the hill on Thursday night and tossed seven innings of one-run ball.

New York leads the Royals 3-1 heading to the ninth inning of Game 4 and are three outs away from advancing to the ALCS.

Published
Pat Ragazzo
PAT RAGAZZO

Pat Ragazzo is the reporter, publisher, site manager and executive editor for Sports Illustrated's Mets and Yankees On SI websites. Pat was selected as The Top Reporter & Publisher of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. He has been seen on several major TV Network stations including: NBC4, CBS2, FOX5, PIX11 and NY1; and is frequently heard on ESPN New York FM 880 AM and WFAN Sports Radio 101.9 FM as a guest. Pat also serves as the Mets insider for the "Allow Me 2 Be Frank" podcast hosted by Frank "The Tank" Fleming of Barstool Sports. You can follow him on Twitter/X: @ragazzoreport.

Home/News