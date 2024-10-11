Benches Clear Between Yankees, Royals in Game 4 of ALDS
Things are getting testy between these two teams.
The New York Yankees are trying to eliminate the Kansas City Royals in Game 4 of the ALDS, and in the bottom of the sixth inning, tempers began to flare.
Maikel Garcia appeared to take exception when Anthony Volpe tagged him out at second base to complete a double play. Garcia said something to Volpe as he walked back towards the dugout, which caused several Yankees teammates to come to Volpe's defense.
Gleyber Torres tried walking Garcia away from Volpe, while Jazz Chisholm Jr. came into the mix and said something to Garcia.
As a result of the commotion, both benches and bullpens cleared, but things settled down rather quickly and no punches were thrown.
Keep in mind, Garcia trolled the Yankees after the Royals beat left-hander Carlos Rodon in Game 2 on Monday at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole took the hill on Thursday night and tossed seven innings of one-run ball.
New York leads the Royals 3-1 heading to the ninth inning of Game 4 and are three outs away from advancing to the ALCS.