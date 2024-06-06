Blue Jays Could Trade Former Yankees Utility Man; Should New York Reunite?
The New York Yankees are in a good spot but likely will look to add around the edges this summer.
New York has been racking up wins left and right this season and widely is considered the top team in the American League and possibly the best team in baseball. The Yankees currently are tied for the best record in baseball at 44-19 with the National League East-leading Philadelphia Phillies.
The Yankees don't have any glaring holes and don't necessarily need to make a major splash at the trade deadline. They could use some more depth, but they don't need to make a blockbuster deal in order to make a deep playoff run.
New York likely could use some bullpen help and possibly a utility man to help out in the infield. One player who could fit this description well is old friend Isiah Kiner-Falefa. He joined the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of the 2024 campaign but could be traded, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
"Even if the Jays hold (Vladimir Guerrero Jr.) and (Bo Bichette), they've got a catcher putting up All-Star numbers in Danny Jansen, a proven postseason commodity in DH Justin Turner, a defensive wizard in Kevin Kiermaier and a utility man extraordinaire in Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who's slugging on par with Guerrero and well ahead of Bichette," Passan said. "The Blue Jays are hoping to climb out of this tier, but the (American League East) has seen plenty of teams whose poor starts never got much better."
This doesn't necessarily mean Kiner-Falefa will be moved, but if the Blue Jays sell New York should give them a call. He spent two seasons with New York and had success. He can play all over the diamond and also is having one of the best offensive seasons of his career so far.
New York could use a little more depth and Kiner-Falefa could be that man at a low cost.
More MLB: Elite White Sox Hurler Could Be Perfect Yankees Trade Deadline Target