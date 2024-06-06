Elite White Sox Hurler Could Be Perfect Yankees Trade Deadline Target
The New York Yankees have had a great season so far.
New York has been firing on all cylinders since Opening Day and seems like a club ready to take a jump to the next level. The Yankees have a chance to do something really special in 2024 and are poised to make a deep postseason run unless something massive happens.
The Yankees already are in a good spot and don't need to make any major changes but likely will be in the market for more bullpen help at the trade deadline because you can never have too many good relievers down the stretch.
New York's bullpen has been a weapon for the club this season but injuries have depleted it. One player who could help fill a hole this season and help out for the foreseeable future could be Chicago White Sox reliever Michael Kopech.
The 28-year-old has fully transitioned to a bullpen role with Chicago and has shown great promise. Chicago is nearing a firesale and he is one of the players who could be on the move, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
"What they seek in return won't be low, particularly for the 24-year-old (Garrett Crochet), but as the White Sox's rebuild kicks into gear, don't underestimate the willingness of new general manager Chris Getz to tear down even more than he already has," Passan said. "Others in play: closer Michael Kopech, reliever Tim Hill, and shortstop Paul DeJong, with right-hander Mike Clevinger joining the group should he return from an elbow injury in time to help this season."
Kopech's numbers don't jump off the page with a 4.21 ERA in 25 appearances, but this is his first season as a closer. He boasts one of the fastest fastballs in baseball and is in the 99th percentile in fastball velocity. He's also in the 93rd percentile in expected batting average against and 92nd percentile in strikeout percentage.
With these advanced metrics, it's reasonable to assume that he's had some bad luck this season, but there is plenty of potential there. New York has been able to help fix relievers and Kopech could be a perfect option.
New York currently is set at closer with Clay Holmes but he could leave in free agency next offseason. Adding Kopech this summer could help secure the eighth inning while also taking care of the closer spot in 2025.
