Blue Jays Linked To Yankees Superstar Juan Soto In Possible Stunner
The New York Yankees are in a great spot right now and widely are considered among the favorites to be the American League's representative in the World Series this year.
New York had a rough stretch but seems to have passed it now that the trade deadline is behind us. The Yankees have been hot over the last 10 games and now are starting to look like the team we all watched for the first few months of the season why.
One of the biggest reasons why the Yankees have had success obviously is the success of star slugger Juan Soto. He joined the Yankees in a trade with the San Diego Padres this past offseason and he has helped transform New York's starting lineup.
Soto has been a revelation for the Yankees, but New York will have a tough decision to make after the season as they hope to retain him. The young star will be a free agent and certainly will land a historic contract.
New York wants to keep him but will have competition. One team that surprisingly was listed as a possible suitor for Soto is the Toronto Blue Jays by Bleacher Report's
"The 25-year-old has posted a .300/.400/.500 slash line before, but never in a season in which he had more than 29 homers. He's just two away from that and eight from his career high of 35," Rymer said. "Though other teams such as the (Texas Rangers), (Washington Nationals), (San Francisco Giants), and Toronto Blue Jays have been floated as fits for Soto, his free agency seems destined to be a New York-based battle between the Yankees and (New York Mets). Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner may not have helped his cause by whining about 'unsustainable' payrolls in May, but there should already be money earmarked for Soto."
If Soto were to leave, it would be devastating to see him land in the division with Toronto. It would be shocking if a deal actually happened, but the Blue Jays did make a run at Shohei Ohtani and came close to landing the superstar.
