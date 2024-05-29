Blue Jays Slugger, Ex-All-Star Is 'Up For Grabs;' Could Yankees Make Deal?
There surely will be some intriguing players available around the trade deadline.
The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline is just over two months away and the New York Yankees certainly will be buyers. New York currently is the top team in the American League and has a real chance to win its first World Series title since 2009.
New York is loaded with talent and likely could make a deep postseason run with the roster as currently constructed. While this is the case, New York certainly at least will be looking for ways to boost the club.
One position that could use a little more depth right now is first base. The Yankees have Anthony Rizzo at first base but he has had an inconsistent start to the campaign. Adding a little depth behind him couldn't hurt and one player who could be available is Toronto Blue Jays slugger Justin Turner.
Toronto has struggled this season and could end up being sellers if things don't change quickly and Turner was mentioned by Bleacher Report's Brandon Scott as a player who could be "up for grabs."
"The Blue Jays have been knocking on the door for years, but it does not look like they are getting anywhere with this group," Scott said. "To that end, every one of consequence should be on the trading block. (Bob Nightengale_ reported the Blue Jays as a team buyers are watching "knowing they could move first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., shortstop Bo Bichette, DH Justin Turner, outfielders George Springer and Kevin Kiermaier, closer Jordan Romano and starters Yusei Kikuchi and Chris Bassitt."
"That covers just about everyone. Turner, Kikuchi, and Kiermaier are the expiring contracts, making them the most obvious trade candidates."
Turner could be a very intriguing option if he's available. He could help out at first base, third base, and designated hitter and add another respected veteran to the clubhouse. Why not at least give Toronto a call? He hasn't played much third base lately and has had some struggles at the plate at points, but he still could provide some intriguing depth.
