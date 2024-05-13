Blue Jays Superstar May Be Traded; Could Yankees Join Sweepstakes?
There could be some real star power on the move ahead of the trade deadline later this summer.
The 2024 campaign is in full swing and there have been some surprises. The trade deadline still is a few months away but speculation already is starting to pick up. Plus, one major deal already has gotten done as the San Diego Padres acquired Luis Arráez from the Miami Marlins.
It's unclear exactly who will be moved, but speculation already has picked up that multiple All-Stars could be traded. The New York Post's Jon Heyman recently compiled a list of 12 stars who could be traded and one player he mentioned was Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
"Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: The big-market Jays won’t give up easily, but at some point, they may need to consider whether this group is going to break through," Heyman said.
The New York Yankees likely will be extremely active ahead of the trade deadline and likely will be linked to multiple stars who could be moved. New York is considered a World Series contender and seems to be looking to maximize the 2024 campaign because of the fact that Juan Soto will be a free agent at the end of the season and could sign elsewhere.
Guerrero would be an interesting option to help give the Yankees some more pop in the middle of the lineup while also providing defensive depth at the corners. A trade would be extremely expensive but also could give the Yankees a fallback option just in case Soto does leave in free agency to still have another star to pair with Aaron Judge.
New York currently is set at first base with Anthony Rizzo, but Guerrero could be a player who could help out at third base or designated hitter. While this is the case, a trade is a pipe dream and is significantly unlikely.
Guerrero may be moved, but a trade to the Yankees isn't likely although it could help.
