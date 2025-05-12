Brewers Star Pitcher Could Be Perfect Target for Yankees at Trade Deadline
The New York Yankees are coming off a strong weekend against the Athletics in which they won the series against the much-improved foe from the American League West.
It has been a great start to the season for the Yankees, who are on top of the AL East and looking to continue building momentum heading into the summer months.
This is a team that has had to deal with its fair share of adversity so far with a lot of key members being injured to start the year.
The unit that took a brunt of the damage was the starting rotation when they lost Gerrit Cole for the season and Luis Gil until the summer.
As an AL Cy Young Award winner and the reigning AL Rookie of the Year, these were two significant blows to the rotation.
While Gil should be back at some point and hopefully help, it's been the winter addition of Max Fried who has been the most consistent to start the season, something that could result in the front office being agressive before the trade deadline.
Do the Yankees Need To Add a Starter?
Buster Olney of ESPN (subscription required) recently wrote about the possibility of the Milwaukee Brewers trading Freddy Peralta, and he mentions the Yankees as a potential great fit for the right-hander.
“For the Yankees, he could be a bedrock behind Max Fried and Carlos Rodon. If Peralta stays healthy, his value will never be higher than it is now.”
While the potential availability for Peralta will depend on how the Brewers are doing before the deadline, moving him is certainly a possibility if they are out of contention.
Due to the Chicago Cubs looking like the team to beat in the National League Central, Milwaukee could find itself in a tough race to try and secure a Wild Card spot.
With the NL being so talented, it might behoove the Brewers to trade key assets in a bit of a retool.
If Peralta does become a available, he will be one of the most-sought after players available at the deadline with a very team-friendly contract that has a club option next year for just $8 million.
In 2025, the right-hander has totaled a 4-2 record and 2.18 ERA in eight starts. The former All-Star has been a very consistent pitcher over the last several seasons, with the upside of being an ace.
For the Yankees, if they want to win in October, adding a pitcher like Peralta would help them achieve that. Furthermore, he could be an affordable option in the rotation for next year, providing some more insurance for Cole’s return.