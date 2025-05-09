Yankees Must Acquire Another Starting Pitcher for Deep Postseason Run
It has been a strong start to the regular season for the New York Yankees, but while winning in April and May is good, this is a team focused on success come October.
Coming into the year, expectations were a touch lower for the Yankees than they would have expected coming off winning an American League Pennant.
In the winter, the team saw a fair amount of roster changes, some for the better, and some for the worse. However, after free agency and the offseason settled down, the team appeared to be very strong and balanced on paper.
However, once spring training started, New York got hit with the injury bug hard. Giancarlo Stanton had to deal with elbow issues, which has resulted in him not playing a game yet.
Furthermore, it was the starting rotation that really got hit hard. Gerrit Cole was lost for the entire campaign, and Luis Gil was ruled out until the summer with a strained lat.
This put quite a bit of pressure on the rotation, and while the front-end has been strong, the back-end has struggled.
Despite Available Options, the Yankees May Have to Hope for Someone to Step Up
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the Yankees’ rotation and that if another starter emerges, the team might be poised for a great postseason run.
“The Yankees miss Gerrit Cole, but both Max Fried and Carlos Rodón have been excellent. If another starter emerges in Aaron Boone's rotation and Devin Williams bounces back, the team will be playing deep into October.”
While the performances from Max Fried and Carlos Rodon have been excellent this year, more is going to be needed in order to get back to the World Series.
When looking at the current roster, New York could see an internal option step up and be a front-end starter.
Gil is the reigning AL Rookie of the Year and could potentially be the most logical option to help support the top of the rotation. However, after missing so much time, it’s impossible to predict what he might be able to accomplish in 2025.
Furthermore, Clake Schmidt has also provided some good performances for New York. However, injuries have limited him in recent years.
While those are the two most likely internal options to help, the Yankees could always look outside of the organization for help. There should be numerous front-end caliber starters available at the trade deadline, but the price likely won’t be cheap.
However, if New York wants to be a true contender, it will need to have at least one more top-end pitcher in the rotation. Hopefully, it can be either Gil or Schmidt stepping up in the coming months.