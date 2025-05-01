Can Aaron Judge Finally Solidify Himself as the Best New York Yankees Hitter Ever?
The New York Yankees are currently leading the way in a talented American League East, 1.5 games over their rivals the Boston Red Sox.
Much of that has to do with the starting lineup which has produced its fair share of runs, second most in MLB only behind the red-hot Chicago Cubs. In fact, the lineup has helped carry the rotation, which is producing just the 11th-best ERA in baseball.
But no player can quite claim they have carried a team like the way Aaron Judge has. In fact, the perennial MVP candidate, who is well on his way to a third, is in fact unstoppable. He currently boasts a .427/.521/.761 slashline with 10 home runs through 27 games. It almost sounds absurd writing that out.
But here he is. As an MLB.com article pointed out, Judge is now nine games past where Houston Astros star Jose Altuve was last year batting .400. Luis Arraez made it 78 games above the .400 mark in 2023. Can Judge surpass that, possibly even for an entire season?
To be clear, batting .400 in this era of baseball is nearly impossible. It hasn't been done since Ted Williams legendary 1941 season with the Red Sox. And just as he's made history before, Judge might be the man to beat that.
But even if Judge doesn't hit .400 for an entire season, or even 78 games, he still has a chance to solidify himself as the best hitter in Yankees history. He already has the AL record in home runs at 62. That box is checked. The OPS leaders in New York history include Babe Ruth at 1.195, Lou Gehrig at 1.080, and you guessed it, Judge at 1.016.
But again, it can't be stressed enough that this is a different era of baseball. The way pitchers are throwing these days is unlike anything seen in the 1920's or the 1940's. And yet, Judge is still crushing the competition. His 1.282 OPS this season dominates anything anyone else is doing this year. His 262 OPS+ is incredible, 162-percent over the league average.
If Judge keeps up this pace, he will easily go down as the greatest New York Yankees player to ever don the pinstripes. And he can make that claim this season. Fans should buckle up as they are witnessing history in the making every time Aaron Judge steps up to the plate.