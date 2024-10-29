Could Anthony Rizzo Be Playing His Last Game With the Yankees?
The New York Yankees are about to be surrounded by uncertainty.
When the World Series ends, which could be as soon as Tuesday if the Los Angeles Dodgers complete a four-game sweep, the Bronx Bombers will have a multitude of players entering free agency; this includes outfielder Alex Verdugo, relief pitcher Clay Holmes, second baseman Gleyber Torres, and, most notably, outfielder Juan Soto. Those players, among others, may be playing their final games in pinstripes.
However, there is another player whose Yankee tenure could be nearing its end: first baseman Anthony Rizzo. The Yankees can bring back the 35-year-old veteran by exercising a $17 million club option for 2025, but if they choose not to, he will be an unrestricted free agent as well.
With New York currently facing elimination, Rizzo is aware that his time in a Yankee uniform may be running out.
"I love playing here. I love being a Yankee. I love what comes with the standard here from all the generations, the great Yankees in the past," Rizzo said prior to Tuesday's contest. "But this could very well be my last game here. I’m a realist, I’m not naive to it. But all of that will shake out when the time is right."
The 35-year-old first baseman was traded from the Chicago Cubs (who he led to a championship in 2016) to the Yankees at the 2021 trade deadline, and has been in the Bronx ever since; renowned for his leadership, strong left-handed swing, and rock-solid defense at first base, Rizzo was a key contributor for the Yankees in both 2021 and 2022, especially in the latter season when he tied a career-high with 32 home runs.
However, Rizzo has been hampered by injuries and declining ability over the past two seasons. In 2024, he bottomed out with a .228/.301/.335 slash line and an 84 wRC+ in 92 games, while sustaining both a fractured forearm and fractured fingers (the latter of which occurred just before the postseason); although he's hit very well (.364/.517/.409) during the Yankees' playoff run, it likely isn't enough for the team to consider picking up his option.
The Yankees can potentially look towards free agency for their next first baseman, with Pete Alonso and Christian Walker being highly intriguing options. But the most likely route for them to take is naming prospect Ben Rice as the team's starter for 2025; the lefty-swinging Rice struggled in 50 games at the big-league level this year, but showed tantalizing upside at the plate that could make him a future cornerstone with continued development.
Rizzo's leadership will certainly be missed if the Bronx Bombers choose to let him walk, but with teammate and close friend Aaron Judge assuming the role as team captain, the Yankees' clubhouse atmosphere should still be in great hands.
With an uncertain future, Rizzo will try to extend his time in New York by at least one more game, as the Yankees attempt to stave off elimination against the Dodgers at Yankee Stadium; first pitch will be thrown at 8:08 PM ET.