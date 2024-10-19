Could Yankees Trade For Loathed ALCS Foe in Offseason?
The New York Yankees are locked in an intense ALCS series against the Cleveland Guardians.
However, many Yankees fans — and at least one player — still hold a grudge against Cleveland first baseman Josh Naylor from the 2022 ALDS.
In Game 4 of that ALDS, Naylor did an animated "rock the baby" celebration after hitting a home run to right center field that was clearly directed at Yankees ace Gerrit Cole.
This disrespectful showing infuriated Cole and made Naylor public enemy No. 1 among many Yankees fans. However, the Yankees got the last laugh as they came back from behind in the series and sent Cleveland packing.
Naylor still receives boos when he plays at Yankee Stadium. Although that didn't keep Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer from deeming New York as a top potential trade candidate for Naylor in an October 18 article, should Cleveland decide to trade him this offseason.
"If the Guardians are at least willing to listen on Naylor this winter, it wouldn't be for the first time. He was briefly the subject of trade rumors last winter as well," Rymer wrote.
"The 27-year-old went on to hit 31 home runs and rack up 108 runs batted in this season, so keeping him was clearly the right call. But it may not be a call the Guardians make again, as his projected $12 million salary for 2025 is a bit steep by their standards.
"Cleveland figures to be especially tempted if a team is willing to part with a starting pitcher to land Naylor. And with Kyle Manzardo ready to take over at first base, it's not as if he's irreplaceable," Rymer added before noting the Yankees as a potential fit.
Perhaps Rymer didn't consider New York's beef with Naylor. However, if both sides were to quell their bad blood, the left-handed hitting Naylor would be a clear upgrade at first base.
Maybe cooler heads will prevail and New York will try to bring Naylor on board. Maybe not.