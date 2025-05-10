Despite Yankees Denial of Interest, Could They Finally Pursue a Trade for Arenado?
The New York Yankees have had stellar hitting in their 2025 campaign and sit two games ahead atop the American League East.
As they look to sustain the success of last season and return to the World Series, the reigning American League champions have a compounding problem at third base.
Given their status as contenders, New York should be expected to be a player in the trade market and strive for the top players available, and they have a chance to address a missing piece on offense that could prove critical.
One solution sticks out from the St. Louis Cardinals that calls back to rumors that circulated in December.
Will the Yankees Make a Real Play for Nolan Arenado?
Despite being linked to potential interest in a trade this past offseason, the Yankees have fervently denied interest in Cardinals veteran third baseman Arenado.
A postseason run isn't out of the question for St. Louis, as they sit three games back from the National League Central lead alongside the Milwaukee Brewers.
That campaign just may not include Arenado. A recent poll of top decision-makers on MLB.com identified Arenado as one of the four candidates most likely to be traded.
Should that transpire, St. Louis may look to talks with New York manager Aaron Boone, who is in the midst of a critical season that must include a postseason berth at minimum and has a glaring truth to confront at third base in Oswaldo Cabrera.
Cabrera has held back the offensive production, and his efforts at bat and at third base have been significantly subpar.
The 26-year-old is hitting .247/.327/.301 with an 81 OPS+ and just one home run through two months of play.
Arenado, comparatively, has posted a .256/.342/.395 slash line this season with a 107 OPS+ and has a 9.6% strikeout rate compared to Cabrera’s 21%.
If Cabrera was compensating for poor hitting with strong defensive play, it would be different, but he hasn’t lived up to his purported value on the field.
He currently sits at -1 defensive runs saved and -1 outs above average. His poor fielding demands a closer look at the six-time Platinum Glove winner.
The only infielder to win the Gold Glove in each of his first ten MLB seasons, Arenado is at a considerably impressive 4 defensive runs saved and 4 outs above average.
The biggest roadblock to a trade is Arenado’s contract, which remains a concern since the initial rumors swirled in December. At this point in the season, the salary could be worth the upgrade.
He stands to be paid $32 million this season, $27 million in 2026, and $15 million in 2027 as he plays out the remainder of his massive 8-year, $260 million contract.
While the Colorado Rockies are paying $5 million of his salary this year and next, it’s a hefty consideration for teams looking to add that to their payroll.
Those who believe they’re true contenders will make the necessary play to get there, and they’ll face competition from eager suitors should they decide to hop in the ring for a new third baseman.