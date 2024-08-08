Did The Yankees Add Enough Bullpen at The Trade Deadline?
The New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles (68-47) remain locked in a dead heat for first place in the American League East. The Yankees in 2024 have had a few distinct advantages in comparison to the Orioles, but the most important down the stretch may be the bullpen.
General Manager Brian Cashman, despite criticism, more often than not constructs a cost-effective bullpen. Manager Aaron Boone and pitching coach Matt Blake, who has been with the organization since November 7, 2019 and signed a three-year contract after the 2022 season, have undoubtedly gotten the most out of this year’s iteration, now almost through the second week of August.
The Yankees’ collective bullpen ERA heading into Thursday, August 8 is 3.49, good for fourth overall in Major League Baseball behind the Cleveland Guardians, Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers. New York’s WAR, however, is 1.7, a pedestrian ranking of 18th.
New York’s current active relief pitchers all have a sub-three earned-run average pitching in Pinstripes this season. This is led by the resurgent Tommy Kahnle, who was shut down last September with shoulder inflammation, the same injury that forced him to start this season on the injured list before being activated on May 22, with a 2.10 ERA. Right behind him is Mark Leiter Jr., who was acquired from the Chicago Cubs in a trade on July 30.
Clay Holmes has, politely, been feast or famine as the Yankees closer this season. Holmes’ 23 saves is good for eighth most in the majors, but he’s No. 1 in blown saves with nine total. Nine blown saves is the most by a Yankees closer in a season since… (shockingly) Mariano Rivera, who recorded nine in his first full season as closer way back in 1997.
The Yankees will soon be adding reinforcements, namely Clarke Schmidt, who has been utilized primarily as a starting pitcher this season, and Ian Hamilton. Schmidt – 5-3 record in 11 starts, 2.52 ERA, 67 strikeouts, 1.14 WHIP in 60.2 innings pitched – was enjoying success as a starter before sustaining a right lat strain and being placed on the 15-day IL retroactive to May 27 back on May 30. The Yankees transferred Schmidt to the 60-day IL on June 18, with the hope that Schmidt does return at some point before the regular season ends.
With Gerrit Cole and Marcus Stroman struggling the past few weeks, Schmidt may end up back in the starting rotation once he returns. Schmidt told reporters he feels “amazing” and would be open to the idea of being versatile and moving to the bullpen if needed.
Hamilton, along with Cody Poteet, are currently on the IL. Hamilton (right lat strain) and Poteet (right tricep strain) were both placed on the 15-day IL back on June 18; Poteet was transferred to the 60-day on August 1 to create roster availability for transactions around the time of the Trade Deadline. The expectation is Poteet, who threw a second bullpen session in July and threw batting practice Tuesday with Schmidt, is back sooner than later. Hamilton also threw a side session on Tuesday.
Scott Effross (optioned to Triple-A Scranton on July 15) and Nick Burdi (optioned on August 1) also remain options for the club. For now, the Yankees aim to take the third game of a three-game series Thursday against the Los Angeles at Yankee Stadium after briefly reclaiming first place in the AL East.