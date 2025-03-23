Did the Yankees Not Realize What They Had in Former All-Star Closer?
In recent years, the New York Yankees have developed a well-earned reputation as one of the best organizations in MLB at identifying and developing overlooked pitching talent.
Small market teams like the Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers have long held this distinction, but better-resourced clubs like the Yankees picking up this mantle represents an even greater advantage for them.
Under pitching coach Matt Blake, New York has advanced to the forefront of this movement, finding undervalued assets in pitchers like Nestor Cortes, Luke Weaver and Clay Holmes.
The Yankees acquired Holmes from the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2021. Before the deal, Holmes had a career ERA of 5.57. In pinstripes, he became a two-time All-Star will posting an ERA of 2.69.
He faltered down the stretch in 2024, but Holmes' tenure in New York was an unmitigated success. He seemed to be another example of the team maximizing the potential of another talented pitcher.
That was until Holmes joined Juan Soto in signing with the New York Mets in the offseason. In December, Holmes struck a deal with the Mets, who quickly announced that they would be converting him to a starting pitcher.
The move was met with scrutiny in MLB circles, as Holmes had proven to be an elite reliever, and at least publicly, the Yankees did not seriously entertain the idea of making the same move, even as they had a consistent need for a No. 2 starter behind ace Gerrit Cole.
Now, it looks like the Mets may have known something that the Yankees didn't.
In five spring training starts, Holmes has absolutely dominated. He's posted a 0.93 ERA over 19.1 brilliant innings of work in which he's struck out 23 opposing batters.
That strikeout rate is eye-catching, as the 10.7 K/9 rate that represents would be better than the rate he posted in each of the last three seasons with the Yankees.
Considering the efficiency factor required of a starter, usually pitchers who switch from one to the other strike more hitters out as relievers.
For his efforts this spring, the Dothan, Ala., native earned the Opening Day nod against the Houston Astros from Mets manager Carlos Mendoza.
Given the dire state of the Yankees' rotation with Cole out for the year and reigning American League rookie of the year Luis Gil sidelined to start the season, it's worth wondering if the club from the Bronx missed something in evaluating Holmes' arsenal and physical tools.
If the former closer continues to succeed in Queens as a starter, general manager Brian Cashman could quickly see Holmes as the starter who got away.