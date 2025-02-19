Inside The Pinstripes

Disgruntled New York Yankees Pitcher Will Start Opening Spring Training Game

The New York Yankees will be handing the ball to their disgruntled starter to begin their spring campaign.

Brad Wakai

Sep 25, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Marcus Stroman (0) reacts during the fourth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium
Sep 25, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Marcus Stroman (0) reacts during the fourth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Yankees made a huge splash this winter when they handed Max Fried the most-lucrative contract for a left-handed pitcher in Major League Baseball history.

He'll join Gerrit Cole atop the rotation, giving this Yankees team a one-two punch they haven't had in a long time, creating some hope that this duo will play a huge part in securing the franchise's first World Series championship since 2009.

But that addition also created a ripple effect.

Marcus Stroman, last offseason's high-profile pitching signing, is now on the outside looking in when it comes to the five Opening Day starters, slotted behind Cole, Fried, Carlos Rodon, reigning AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil and Clarke Schmidt.

Because of this newfound reality, New York tried to find a trade suitor for the right-hander, something that didn't come to fruition.

A potential role change for Stroman was floated as a possibility, but he made his stance clear that he has no interest in moving to the bullpen.

So, with spring camp underway and him no-showing the early portion of it, manager Aaron Boone has his hands full when it comes to dealing with a situation that could become messy while the team is preparing for the upcoming campaign.

A late-offseason trade could come if a clear need arises in a team's rotation around the league, but for that to happen, Stroman will have to prove he's still a top-end starter like he's been in the past.

He'll have that opportunity immediately in Spring Training.

This is an interesting development.

With a good showing, not only would that increase Stroman's standing in the eyes of teams around the MLB, but it could also put him back into the mix for a rotation spot to open the year.

Boone also stated that Schmidt is dealing with a back issue at the moment, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, so if that causes a setback, there's a chance Stroman could get the nod early in the season.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Brad Wakai
BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently is the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. He is also a contributor at FanSided, writing about the Philadelphia 76ers for The Sixers Sense. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

Home/News