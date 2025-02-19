Disgruntled New York Yankees Pitcher Will Start Opening Spring Training Game
The New York Yankees made a huge splash this winter when they handed Max Fried the most-lucrative contract for a left-handed pitcher in Major League Baseball history.
He'll join Gerrit Cole atop the rotation, giving this Yankees team a one-two punch they haven't had in a long time, creating some hope that this duo will play a huge part in securing the franchise's first World Series championship since 2009.
But that addition also created a ripple effect.
Marcus Stroman, last offseason's high-profile pitching signing, is now on the outside looking in when it comes to the five Opening Day starters, slotted behind Cole, Fried, Carlos Rodon, reigning AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil and Clarke Schmidt.
Because of this newfound reality, New York tried to find a trade suitor for the right-hander, something that didn't come to fruition.
A potential role change for Stroman was floated as a possibility, but he made his stance clear that he has no interest in moving to the bullpen.
So, with spring camp underway and him no-showing the early portion of it, manager Aaron Boone has his hands full when it comes to dealing with a situation that could become messy while the team is preparing for the upcoming campaign.
A late-offseason trade could come if a clear need arises in a team's rotation around the league, but for that to happen, Stroman will have to prove he's still a top-end starter like he's been in the past.
He'll have that opportunity immediately in Spring Training.
This is an interesting development.
With a good showing, not only would that increase Stroman's standing in the eyes of teams around the MLB, but it could also put him back into the mix for a rotation spot to open the year.
Boone also stated that Schmidt is dealing with a back issue at the moment, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, so if that causes a setback, there's a chance Stroman could get the nod early in the season.