New York Yankees Pitcher Arrives To Camp, Declares He Won't Pitch From Bullpen
With camp getting started this week for the New York Yankees, one of the main storylines thus far has been the absence of starting pitcher Marcus Stroman.
After signing a two-year deal with the Yankees last offseason, Stroman had a disappointing season and ended the year even worse than he began it. To make the contract - which is set to pay him $18 million this season - even worse, the two-time All-Star will have a player option for another season if he were to hit a minimum of 150 innings.
His numbers for the season as a whole weren't completely horrific, but down the stretch after the All-Star break was not pretty. Over 11 total appearances and 10 starts, Stroman posted an ERA of 5.98 with a WHIP of 1.770, striking out just 35 batters in 49.2 innings pitched.
Stroman was clearly dissatisfied at his standing with the team and swirling trade rumors around him throughout the offseason and did not show up for the non-mandatory portion of camp.
In addressing the situation, manager Aaron Boone called it 'awkward' and said he is encouraging him to show up, which to Stroman's credit he did do on Friday morning.
With the team signing Max Fried to a hefty contract this winter, someone will have to be bumped out of the rotation, and chances are at this stage it's likely to be Stroman, which explains why he's been shopped on the trade block.
Given New York has yet to find a suitor and what they are already committed to pay this season, it's safe to say Stroman is more likely than not to be on the roster when Opening Day comes along.
If it's not in the starting rotation however, the Yankees may have a developing problem on their hands. Asked when speaking to members of the media about the possibility of coming out of the bullpen, Stroman gave a blunt answer.
"I’m a starter. I won’t pitch out of the bullpen," Stroman said via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.
If the team is unable to trade Stroman and decides him not being a starter is not in their best interest, it seems the veteran right-hander is not going to be open to any sort of move to the bullpen.
Understandably, New York wants to be able to get some semblance of production out of Stroman given what they are paying the 33-year-old, but if it gets to the point where he flat out refuses to pitch from the bullpen, difficult decisions will have to be made.
Whether that means trading him in a salary dump and simply eating the entire contract or outright cutting ties, things are not moving in a positive direction between the Yankees and Marcus Stroman.