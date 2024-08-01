Ex-Marlins' President Doesn't Hold Back on Newest Yankees Star Jazz Chisholm Jr.
There is much debate as to whether the New York Yankees did enough to improve their club at the trade deadline.
But so far so good as their biggest acquisition, Jazz Chisholm Jr., has provided an early spark and his new team has not lost (five game winning streak) since the news dropped that he was coming to the Bronx on Saturday.
In his first four games as a Yankee, Chisholm has four home runs, eight RBIs and a .368/.400/.1000 slash line with a 1.400 OPS. He has shown a positive and energetic attitude and was immediately willing to get thrown into the fire at third base, a position he had never played before at the major league level.
However, not everyone is sold that Chisholm will be an impact player in New York. Former Miami Marlins president David Samson, who is known for being outspoken, isn't buying Chisholm's hot start.
In an appearance on Wednesday’s “The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz," Samson called Chisholm "average."
“I know you’re excited about him because he was on the front of [MLB The Show 23],” Samson said.
“That was all [Derek] Jeter doing that. All the talk of Jeter being his idol, it was all ridiculousness. Jazz needed to be traded off this team, and the fact that he was given to the Yankees, whatever happens with the Yankees is fine. He’s not the star; he’s not the center of attention.
“He’s gotten off to a good start, and that’s going to maybe give him the false sense that he’s the center of some amount of attention. But wait ’til he goes 1-for-13 in New York. In Miami, it gets ignored with one camera. In New York, you’re on the back page of The Post. So be careful what you wish for.”
Samson served as Marlins president from 2002-2017 and admitted to the Le Betard Show that he has rooted for every player he has ever traded to fail. He also had an issue with Chisholm for taking shots at Miguel Rojas on a podcast earlier in the year.
Chisholm didn't join the Marlins' organization until 2019, which was two years after Samson departed from Miami.
Chisholm quickly made Yankees history, becoming the first slugger to hit four home runs in their first three games with the franchise.
Time will tell regarding whether Samson is right or not, but Chisholm has hit the ground running with the Yankees so far.