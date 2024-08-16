Ex-Yankees Hurler Reportedly 'Close' To Signing To Deal With Biggest Rival
The New York Yankees could use a boost in the starting rotation.
New York recently has been linked to veteran hurler Rich Hill as a possible cheap option to help the rotation but it sounds like it will not end up landing him. The 44-year-old has been looking for a new opportunity and the Yankees popped up as a possible option for him.
While this is the case, Hill reportedly is "close" to landing a minor league deal with the rival Boston Red Sox, according to WEEI's Rob Bradford.
"Rich Hill is close to formalizing a minor-league deal with the Red Sox," Bradford said. "Here he is moments after last Friday's workout (which the Red Sox were very impressed by)."
Hill would've been a solid option to reunite with the Yankees but it sounds like that isn't a possibility any longer. Boston unsurprisingly needs help in the starting rotation -- like the Yankees -- and sounds like it will have Hill in the near future.
He is a 19-year big league veteran and seemingly has spent time with pretty much every Major League Baseball club. He spent some time with the Yankees in 2014 but has had three different stints with the Red Sox. Now, he will kick off his fourth once his deal is finalized.
The Yankees didn't necessarily need to sign Hill but a move could've helped because he could've either helped in the starting rotation or bullpen. While this is the case, the Yankees will have to go back to the drawing board.
