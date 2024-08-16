Inside The Pinstripes

Ex-Yankees Hurler Reportedly 'Close' To Signing To Deal With Biggest Rival

New York seemingly has missed out on a reunion with the veteran hurler

Patrick McAvoy

Aug 17, 2020; Bronx, New York, USA; A general view of rain falling on the New York Yankees logo on the first base dugout roof during a rain delay in the game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 17, 2020; Bronx, New York, USA; A general view of rain falling on the New York Yankees logo on the first base dugout roof during a rain delay in the game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Yankees could use a boost in the starting rotation.

New York recently has been linked to veteran hurler Rich Hill as a possible cheap option to help the rotation but it sounds like it will not end up landing him. The 44-year-old has been looking for a new opportunity and the Yankees popped up as a possible option for him.

While this is the case, Hill reportedly is "close" to landing a minor league deal with the rival Boston Red Sox, according to WEEI's Rob Bradford.

"Rich Hill is close to formalizing a minor-league deal with the Red Sox," Bradford said. "Here he is moments after last Friday's workout (which the Red Sox were very impressed by)."

Hill would've been a solid option to reunite with the Yankees but it sounds like that isn't a possibility any longer. Boston unsurprisingly needs help in the starting rotation -- like the Yankees -- and sounds like it will have Hill in the near future.

He is a 19-year big league veteran and seemingly has spent time with pretty much every Major League Baseball club. He spent some time with the Yankees in 2014 but has had three different stints with the Red Sox. Now, he will kick off his fourth once his deal is finalized.

The Yankees didn't necessarily need to sign Hill but a move could've helped because he could've either helped in the starting rotation or bullpen. While this is the case, the Yankees will have to go back to the drawing board.

Published
Patrick McAvoy

PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on basketball and baseball. 

