Ex-Yankees' Starter Turned Down Multi-Year Offer From New York, Per Insider
This move that didn't happen is one that has paid off for the New York Yankees.
Ex-Yankees left-handed starter Jordan Montgomery had a chance to return to the Bronx this past offseason.
According to MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post, Montgomery turned down a deferred four-year, $72 million offer from the Yankees.
As Heyman wrote:
"Montgomery also turned down a four-year deferred Yankees offer for $72M, and Arizona’s deal was probably better. But in hindsight, he very likely could have gotten bigger bucks in Boston. …"
In addition to the Yankees, Montgomery could have also signed with the AL East rival Boston Red Sox as well. However, the 31-year-old, who met with Boston over zoom for several hours, didn't engage with the club after they suggested a four-year deal. This was due to skepticism about their postseason chances and his preference to return to the Texas Rangers, as Heyman reported.
Montgomery was a hero for the 2023 World Series Champion Rangers, and was hoping to re-sign with the club. But the offer he was looking for from Texas never came and he instead inked a one-year, $25 million deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks that includes a $22.5 million player option in 2025.
Montgomery has had a rough season in Arizona, posting a 6.25 ERA in 108 innings. The southpaw posted a 6.44 ERA in his first 19 starts, which saw him get moved to the bullpen in late-August.
Montgomery spent the first five and a half seasons of his big-league career with the Yankees, where he posted a solid 3.94 ERA in 97 starts. He was shockingly dealt to the St. Louis Cardinals at the 2022 MLB trade deadline in exchange for center fielder Harrison Bader.
After producing a 3.31 ERA in 32 starts in St. Louis, Montgomery was shipped out again at the 2023 deadline to the Rangers. The left-hander was a key factor in helping Texas win their first ever World Series title last year, going 3-1 with a 2.90 ERA in five starts (six appearances) in October.
The Yankees dodged a bullet by not bringing back Montgomery, who has struggled immensely this season. It also opened the door for young starter Luis Gil to gain a spot in the rotation and emerge as a candidate for the AL Rookie of the Year award.