Five Bold Yankees Predictions Before Opening Day of 2025 MLB Season
The New York Yankees have been the gold standard of success in sports for over 100 years.
The Yankees looked destined for a World Series rematch with the Los Angeles Dodgers early this spring, but then injuries ran through their ultra-talented roster, leaving the Bronx Bombers with a far more uncertain season ahead than anyone anticipated.
Now that Opening Day is on the horizon, let's make five predictions for New York's 2025 campaign.
Yankees Weather Injury Storm, Go On August Rampage, Make Playoffs
New York's brutal injury luck this spring will lead to widespread doubt for the team, but they still have more than enough firepower to be a factor in the American League.
Expect the injury-reduced Yankees to hover around .500 through the first half of the season while new additions Max Fried and Cody Bellinger play central roles in the team's success.
In Bellinger's case expect a really strong year where he hits above .285 with more than 30 homers, largely mitigating the void left by Juan Soto.
Then in August, New York plays their best baseball of the regular season, pushing them right into the postseason picture with a month to go.
Ultimately they finish with the same record as the Baltimore Orioles, where the Yankees end up as a Wild Card, with the Orioles winning the division on a tiebreaker.
Jasson Dominguez Has Late Season Surge, Finishes as AL Rookie of the Year Runner Up
Dominquez is projected to start the year in the bottom third of the lineup, as opposed to leading off as he was expected to do at the start of spring training.
Hitting in a low-pressure spot early in his career could be good for his development, like it was for Bernie Williams more than a generation ago.
As the Yankees surge late so will Dominguez, ultimately finishing second in the AL Rookie of the Year race behind Detroit Tigers' pitcher Jackson Jobe.
Devin Williams Wins AL Reliever of the Year
A big key for New York, given Gerrit Cole's season-ending injury and Luis Gil being sidelined into the summer, is to finish games when they have a late lead.
Williams has already won the National League variant of this award twice, taking it down in his first season as a Yankee is very much on the table.
Winning close games while keeping late leads at an exceptionally high rate is one of the clearest ways New York can stay towards the top of the AL at season's end.
New York Adds Pitching Help At Trade Deadline
For the Yankees to survive the injuries they suffered this spring their most prominent, new additions need to step up and exceed expectations. Expect Fried, Bellinger and Williams to answer that call, keeping New York in the hunt at the trade deadline.
That will put the Yankees in a position to add an impact arm to their rotation, it's just a question of which one.
Houston Astros ace Framber Valdez will likely be the best short-term starter potentially obtainable this summer, but it's more likely for New York to acquire Dylan Cease or Michael King from the San Diego Padres.
Here's hoping the Yankees bring back King, who was part of the Juan Soto trade package. Cease and Valdez are both top of the line pitchers, but there is no mystery if King can handle New York.
Yankees 2025 Record Prediction: 89-73