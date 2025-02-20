Former MLB Executive Predicts New York Yankees Will Sign Star Slugger Next Winter
As Spring Training rolls on for the New York Yankees, a lot of talk recently has been about the plan for next offseason already.
After a nice offseason this winter, the Yankees are excited to get back on the field and reach the World Series once again in 2025.
Despite losing their star in free agency, New York was able to pivot nicely with some strong additions in other areas. Even though they were a very good team in 2024, they had some issues in different areas.
One area that has been an issue for the franchise has been at first base. After bringing in Anthony Rizzo several years ago, he was unfortunately held back a lot by injuries in recent years.
This offseason, first base was certainly a need and one that was addressed by signing former MVP, Paul Goldschmidt. Even though the slugger might not be the player he used to be a couple of seasons ago, he is still a significant upgrade for the team on paper.
Goldschmidt should be able to provide some stability in the position and the lineup for New York in 2025.
However, with the slugger being 37 years old and under contract for just one year, this doesn’t appear like it will be a long-term relationship.
Recently, a lot of the news has been surrounding Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. making it known that he will be testing free agency next year. The slugger is an excellent fit for the Yankees and they are well-positioned to make a run at him next offseason.
Former MLB executive Steve Phillips recently spoke about Guerrero’s upcoming free agency and predicted that he will be signing with New York next offseason.
After losing Juan Soto this offseason, signing Guerrero next winter would certainly soften the blow. The slugger is one of the best players at his position in the game and at just 26 years old could be a fixture in New York for years to come.
Pairing him alongside Aaron Judge for the next several years with the reigning MVP still in his prime would create one of the best 1-2 punches from the right side of the plate in baseball.
Like Soto, Guerrero will surely be paid handsomely next winter. However, the Yankees will have some contracts coming off the books and should be able to afford what will be an expensive contract.
With Guerrero’s desire to compete for championships, few teams in the American League are better positioned than New York for the next few years to make the World Series and provide those opportunities.