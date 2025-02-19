New York Yankees in Excellent Position To Pursue Star Free Agent Next Winter
With Spring Training starting up for the New York Yankees, there has been some notable news in their division about a star player.
As the Yankees get prepared for what they hope is a great season, the team always has to be thinking about the future.
Recently, Toronto Blue Jays star Vladmir Guerrero Jr. stated that he and the team did not reach an agreement for a contract extension based on his self-imposed deadline, meaning he will be a free agent next winter.
This is a significant deal for New York, who could be eyeing the talented slugger next offseason.
At just 25 years old, Guerrero is already a four-time All-Star, All-Star MVP, and two-time Silver Slugger. In 2024, he slashed .323/.396/.544 with 30 home runs and 103 RBI.
Even though he burst onto the scene as a slugger, the All-Star has become a great all-around hitter with a lifetime batting average of .288
For the Yankees, the talented first baseman is an ideal fit for them to pursue next offseason at first base.
This has been a position that the team has struggled to create stability in for several years now. During the winter, they decided to sign Paul Goldschmidt, which could have been with the idea of keeping the position open to pursue Guerrero next winter.
At his age, Guerrero is going to be looking for a massive deal similar to what Juan Soto received this past offseason.
When looking at what the payroll could look like for New York, some money might become available to make a big push for the upcoming star-free agent.
Players that will have their contracts expiring after the season are Devin Williams, Goldschmidt, and more than likely Marcus Stroman, if he isn’t traded beforehand this season.
With those three players that is roughly $38 million combined. However, Williams would likely be a player that the Yankees would be interested in bringing back if he performs well.
Also, Cody Bellinger will have a significant player option that he will have to decide on worth $22.5 million. More than likely, the slugger would elect to decline that and test free agency.
Another positive for New York is that Giancarlo Stanton’s $32 million base salary drops to $19 million in 2026.
Overall, there is a lot of potential money available for the Yankees next season, and as one of the highest-earning teams on the spot, money shouldn’t be an issue to begin with.
Pursuing Guerrero will likely be the top priority for New York next winter and they will be well-positioned to make a splash.