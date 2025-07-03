Former Yankees First-Rounder Makes MLB Debut
At long last, a former New York Yankees first-round pick made his way up to the major leagues.
On Wednesday, Anthony Seigler stepped onto a big league field for the first time as a member of the Milwaukee Brewers after being promoted from Triple-A Nashville the day prior. The 26-year-old started in both legs of a doubleheader at Citi Field against the New York Mets, and he went 0-for-3 in his Game 1 debut as Milwaukee won 7-2.
Seigler went hitless over his first two plate appearances in Game 2 before lining a single, his first MLB knock, into right field off reliever Dedniel Núñez in the top of the sixth inning.
The Yankees selected Seigler with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft. He signed with the team for a $2.8 million bonus and posted a .721 OPS across 24 games in rookie ball that year.
Seigler, who primarily played catcher at the time, slashed .175/.328/.206 over 30 contests with Single-A Charleston in 2019. A quadriceps injury barred him from appearing in any games until June, while a patella fracture prematurely ended his season in July.
After no minor league games took place in 2020 due to COVID, Seigler spent the entire 2021 campaign with High-A Hudson Valley and logged a .715 OPS over 41 games.
He later finished 2022 with a .775 OPS in 97 combined outings between Low-A Tampa and Hudson Valley. Seigler proceeded to play exclusively for Double-A Somerset throughout the 2023 and 2024 seasons, where he caught on just 28 occasions while spending parts of 118 games at second base.
He elected free agency last November and landed with the Brewers on a minor league deal later that month. The versatile switch-hitter slashed .277/.416/.465 with seven home runs, 35 RBIs and 20 stolen bases in 63 contests at Triple-A this season before being called up this week.
