Yankees Manager Hints at Infield Changes
The New York Yankees have officially lost their once-dominant lead on the AL East. After dropping three in a row to the Toronto Blue Jays, New York and Toronto boast the same record (48-38). One of the reasons for the Pinstripes' brutal June slump is an infield lineup that has undergone shifts and uncertainties.
Following Wednesday's loss to the Blue Jays, press asked Yankees manager Aaron Boone if he would consider moving Jazz Chisholm Jr. back to second base and DJ LeMahieu back to third (the two players' positions are currently swapped.)
"We'll talk through all that stuff," Boone said.
It was a somewhat uncharacteristic answer for Boone, who typically waves away similar questions. SNY insider Jack Curry pointed this out in his post-game analysis.
“If Aaron Boone hears something in his press conference that is never having a chance of happening,” Curry said. “He would probably deflect it or swat it away. And he didn’t swat that potential switch away.”
It's clear the Yankees need a solution in the infield. While Chisholm Jr. previously expressed that he was comfortable playing any infield position, it might be better to put him back at second. He's been on an offensive tear since returning from injury, but would likely excel in a position he's more accustomed to.
“When you look at Jazz Chisholm at third base, he obviously has the athleticism and the instinct to play it,” Curry said, “but our own David Cone has talked about how comfortable he is at second base. He was probably a Gold Glove second baseman. And we’ve seen DJ LeMahieu at third base before.”
Rumors have been swirling that the Bronx Bombers are looking to add a third baseman before the trade deadline. With that deadline looming and the All-Star breaking coming up, it's now or never for the Yankees to test out a changeup.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!